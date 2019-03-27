Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Ps5 : Et si la manette ressemblait à ça?
Ps4


Voici une Rumeur autour de la Ps5 :



Ces images commencent à circuler, et même Tidux a retweeté la photo de ce qui semble être la manette de la Ps5, la possible Dualshock 5. Bien sûr, il est probable que ça soit un fake. On sera fixé quand Sony dévoilera officiellement la console…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/next-gen-ps5-and-next-xbox-launch-speculation-secret-sauces-spicing-2019.91830/page-284
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:14 PM by link49
    comments (28)
    saram posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:16 PM
    Fake, évidemment.
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:17 PM
    Elle est trop belle
    Rien qu'en la regardant, on sent la puissance de la PS5 !
    xenofamicom posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
    Pas mal pour un pad bigben...
    kamina posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
    NON !
    omso posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
    Mouai ils ont toujours pas compris pour les boutons analogique.
    ootaniisensei posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:23 PM
    C'est immonde, j'espère vraiment pas, la DS4 à une vrai bonne ergonomie tu remplaces juste le pavé tactile par un écran tactile est c'est bon en faite.
    lz posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:26 PM
    Ah enfin un changement de forme !
    link49 posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:27 PM
    Personnellement, j'aime bien... le concept...
    sardinecannibale posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:41 PM
    De la PSOne à la PS3 c'était à peu près la même manette.
    La DS4 est une bonne évolution et me convient parfaitement (hors durée de vie de batterie et du fait qu'on ne puisse étindre la led). Continuons avec ce qu'on a.
    dokou posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
    omso ils peuvent pas sinon ça ressemblerait trop à un Pad xbox one
    justx posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
    le manque d'espace en dessous des stick est nul
    amario posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Est ce qu’un jour ils vont comprendre que la place du stick gauche est à la place de La Croix ou vont-ils se la jouer « nous on fait pas comme les autres » indéfiniment ?
    famimax posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:44 PM
    C'est un montage fait à partir du proto du pad PS4 qu'on avait vu avant le l'annonce de la console
    famimax posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:46 PM
    A non pas tout à fait, mais les boutons "share" et "option" étaient placé comme ça
    https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ad8vkYkrQNA/maxresdefault.jpg
    barberousse posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:51 PM
    Sur la DS4 il faudrait juste améliorer les gâchettes et les sticks (en s'inspirant de ce que fait MS), ainsi que la batterie et on est bon.
    sensei posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:06 PM
    S'ils pouvaient oublier l'idée de l'écran.. 60€ une manette c'est déjà bien assez..
    La croix fait tiep
    plbs posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:08 PM
    franchement ? dégeux ^^
    ravyxxs posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:27 PM
    dokou

    omso Tu disais ça à l’époque de la PS1 ? Parce que c’est leur marque de fabrique, vaut mieux pas pour eux qu’ils changent l’emplacement ça serait trop proche de Xbox.
    epicurien posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:30 PM
    Dans le monde RC ils ont fait le même coup des nouvelles radios avec mini écran couleur tactile, aussi utile que le LCD des cartes mémoires de la Dreamcast, mais même si t'en veux pas désormais c'est d'office et c'est plus cher
    spazer posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:39 PM
    amario
    Ca fait 20 ans qu'ils font cette grossière erreur, ça ne risque pas de changer
    misterpixel posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:44 PM
    Trop anguleux, c'est pas ergonomique, fake 2000.
    shambala93 posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:46 PM
    Je prendrai une manette Microsoft, un adaptateur et hop
    salocin posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:49 PM
    ça pue le fake à 1000 km à la ronde.
    ducknsexe posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:56 PM
    J aime bien ce fake j espère qu elle sera proche de cette réalité
    cyr posted the 03/27/2019 at 04:59 PM
    Fake, la prise en mains a l'air plus pourri qu'une manette chinoise pour pc...
    mafacenligne posted the 03/27/2019 at 05:03 PM
    plausible ! avec clavier virtuel ,2 en 1 . je dit ça !
    minbox posted the 03/27/2019 at 05:09 PM
    Ça pourrait le faire même si je pense que c'est un fake
    idd posted the 03/27/2019 at 05:13 PM
    justx clair, on peut pas tenir fermement le pad du coup...
