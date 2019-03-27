accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Death Stranding
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer :
Kojima Productions
genre :
action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
Ps5 : Et si la manette ressemblait à ça?
Ps4
Voici une Rumeur autour de la Ps5 :
Ces images commencent à circuler, et même Tidux a retweeté la photo de ce qui semble être la manette de la Ps5, la possible Dualshock 5. Bien sûr, il est probable que ça soit un fake. On sera fixé quand Sony dévoilera officiellement la console…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/next-gen-ps5-and-next-xbox-launch-speculation-secret-sauces-spicing-2019.91830/page-284
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/27/2019 at 03:14 PM by
link49
comments (
28
)
saram
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:16 PM
Fake, évidemment.
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:17 PM
Elle est trop belle
Rien qu'en la regardant, on sent la puissance de la PS5 !
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
Pas mal pour un pad bigben...
kamina
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
NON !
omso
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:21 PM
Mouai ils ont toujours pas compris pour les boutons analogique.
ootaniisensei
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:23 PM
C'est immonde, j'espère vraiment pas, la DS4 à une vrai bonne ergonomie tu remplaces juste le pavé tactile par un écran tactile est c'est bon en faite.
lz
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:26 PM
Ah enfin un changement de forme !
link49
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:27 PM
Personnellement, j'aime bien... le concept...
sardinecannibale
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:41 PM
De la PSOne à la PS3 c'était à peu près la même manette.
La DS4 est une bonne évolution et me convient parfaitement (hors durée de vie de batterie et du fait qu'on ne puisse étindre la led). Continuons avec ce qu'on a.
dokou
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
omso
ils peuvent pas sinon ça ressemblerait trop à un Pad xbox one
justx
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
le manque d'espace en dessous des stick est nul
amario
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:42 PM
Est ce qu’un jour ils vont comprendre que la place du stick gauche est à la place de La Croix ou vont-ils se la jouer « nous on fait pas comme les autres » indéfiniment ?
famimax
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:44 PM
C'est un montage fait à partir du proto du pad PS4 qu'on avait vu avant le l'annonce de la console
famimax
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:46 PM
A non pas tout à fait, mais les boutons "share" et "option" étaient placé comme ça
https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Ad8vkYkrQNA/maxresdefault.jpg
barberousse
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 03:51 PM
Sur la DS4 il faudrait juste améliorer les gâchettes et les sticks (en s'inspirant de ce que fait MS), ainsi que la batterie et on est bon.
sensei
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:06 PM
S'ils pouvaient oublier l'idée de l'écran.. 60€ une manette c'est déjà bien assez..
La croix fait tiep
plbs
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:08 PM
franchement ? dégeux ^^
ravyxxs
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:27 PM
dokou
omso
Tu disais ça à l’époque de la PS1 ? Parce que c’est leur marque de fabrique, vaut mieux pas pour eux qu’ils changent l’emplacement ça serait trop proche de Xbox.
epicurien
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:30 PM
Dans le monde RC ils ont fait le même coup des nouvelles radios avec mini écran couleur tactile, aussi utile que le LCD des cartes mémoires de la Dreamcast, mais même si t'en veux pas désormais c'est d'office et c'est plus cher
spazer
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:39 PM
amario
Ca fait 20 ans qu'ils font cette grossière erreur, ça ne risque pas de changer
misterpixel
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:44 PM
Trop anguleux, c'est pas ergonomique, fake 2000.
shambala93
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:46 PM
Je prendrai une manette Microsoft, un adaptateur et hop
salocin
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:49 PM
ça pue le fake à 1000 km à la ronde.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:56 PM
J aime bien ce fake j espère qu elle sera proche de cette réalité
cyr
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 04:59 PM
Fake, la prise en mains a l'air plus pourri qu'une manette chinoise pour pc...
mafacenligne
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 05:03 PM
plausible ! avec clavier virtuel ,2 en 1 . je dit ça !
minbox
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 05:09 PM
Ça pourrait le faire même si je pense que c'est un fake
idd
posted
the 03/27/2019 at 05:13 PM
justx
clair, on peut pas tenir fermement le pad du coup...
