Days Gone Ps4 : Quelques nouvelles images dévoilées
Ps4


Voici des Images du jeu Days Gone :















Elles sont issues du dernier trailer diffusé lors du State of Play :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 26 avril prochain...

Source : https://blog.us.playstation.com/2019/03/25/days-gone-inside-the-new-story-trailer
