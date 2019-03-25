accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
tri-Ace
Hironobu Sakaguchi : Son nouveau jeu annoncé
Multi
Voici une Information concernant un jeu de Hironobu Sakaguchi :
Le jeu se nomme Fantasian. Voici d'autres images :
Dernière information, le jeu sortira sur iOS d'Apple...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/hironobu-sakaguchis-new-game-announced-ios.107538
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:28 PM by
link49
comments (
17
)
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:30 PM
Fantasian...j'ai lu en premier lieu Fantavision
bladagun
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:32 PM
Ah genre que apple....
guiguif
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:33 PM
...
roivas
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:33 PM
Cette tristesse absolue :/
link49
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:34 PM
Ca a l'air pas trop mal. Dommage que ça sorte pas sur console...
minbox
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:35 PM
flom
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:39 PM
on a perdu un grand homme..... quel dommage de ne plus le voir produire des Rpg pour console
xxther3dxx
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:39 PM
C'est hyper moche !
kefkapalazzo
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:50 PM
link49
T'inquiète pas, c'est tout à fait le genre de merde qui finira par sortir sur Switch.
captainjuu
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 07:54 PM
Ca fait un moment que monsieur Sakaguchi ne produit plus rien de très qualitatif. Squaresoft c'était certes lui, mais aussi une équipe de créatifs de génie tout autour, qu'il n'a plus aujourd'hui. L'homme ne peut pas tout faire tout seul hélas
balf
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:00 PM
C'est bon, n'attendez rien de ce bonhomme, le gars en a marre des gros projets, si j'étais à sa place j'aurais fait pareil
mikazaki
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:01 PM
Putain.....je veux un LO2 !! Garde ta merde la...
axlenz
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:01 PM
kefkapalazzo
Triste ce genre de com
. D'autant plus que jusque là , personne n'a parlé de switch. Mais bien évidemment il faut un pour la ramener pour dire du n'importe quoi. On voit le niveau des pro-machins
jenicris
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:02 PM
mikazaki
on est pas prêt de le voir je crois. Sakaguchi ne fera plus que des jeux mobiles je pense.
axlenz
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:03 PM
Sinon le jeu ne me donne clairement pas envie. Ils peuvent la garder
ça a l'air sympa mais sans plus
plolely
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:04 PM
kefkapalazzo
Parler de merde alors qu'on rien vu du projet, franchement certains méritent des baffes.
mikazaki
posted
the 03/25/2019 at 08:04 PM
jenicris
trop dégouté....se mec et un génie ...
