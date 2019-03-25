Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Hironobu Sakaguchi : Son nouveau jeu annoncé
Multi


Voici une Information concernant un jeu de Hironobu Sakaguchi :



Le jeu se nomme Fantasian. Voici d'autres images :





Dernière information, le jeu sortira sur iOS d'Apple...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/hironobu-sakaguchis-new-game-announced-ios.107538
    posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:28 PM by link49
    comments (17)
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:30 PM
    Fantasian...j'ai lu en premier lieu Fantavision
    bladagun posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:32 PM
    Ah genre que apple....
    guiguif posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:33 PM
    ...
    roivas posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:33 PM
    Cette tristesse absolue :/
    link49 posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:34 PM
    Ca a l'air pas trop mal. Dommage que ça sorte pas sur console...
    minbox posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:35 PM
    flom posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:39 PM
    on a perdu un grand homme..... quel dommage de ne plus le voir produire des Rpg pour console
    xxther3dxx posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:39 PM
    C'est hyper moche !
    kefkapalazzo posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:50 PM
    link49
    T'inquiète pas, c'est tout à fait le genre de merde qui finira par sortir sur Switch.
    captainjuu posted the 03/25/2019 at 07:54 PM
    Ca fait un moment que monsieur Sakaguchi ne produit plus rien de très qualitatif. Squaresoft c'était certes lui, mais aussi une équipe de créatifs de génie tout autour, qu'il n'a plus aujourd'hui. L'homme ne peut pas tout faire tout seul hélas
    balf posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:00 PM
    C'est bon, n'attendez rien de ce bonhomme, le gars en a marre des gros projets, si j'étais à sa place j'aurais fait pareil
    mikazaki posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:01 PM
    Putain.....je veux un LO2 !! Garde ta merde la...
    axlenz posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:01 PM
    kefkapalazzo Triste ce genre de com . D'autant plus que jusque là , personne n'a parlé de switch. Mais bien évidemment il faut un pour la ramener pour dire du n'importe quoi. On voit le niveau des pro-machins
    jenicris posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:02 PM
    mikazaki on est pas prêt de le voir je crois. Sakaguchi ne fera plus que des jeux mobiles je pense.
    axlenz posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:03 PM
    Sinon le jeu ne me donne clairement pas envie. Ils peuvent la garder
    ça a l'air sympa mais sans plus
    plolely posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:04 PM
    kefkapalazzo Parler de merde alors qu'on rien vu du projet, franchement certains méritent des baffes.
    mikazaki posted the 03/25/2019 at 08:04 PM
    jenicris trop dégouté....se mec et un génie ...
