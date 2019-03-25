profile
foxstep > blog
Ah ouais quand même :O
Ultra violent le niveau de plagiat WTF



Foxstep
    tags : plagiat
    
    
    
    posted the 03/25/2019 at 12:41 PM by foxstep
    comments (8)
    octobar posted the 03/25/2019 at 12:46 PM
    pour aller plus loin et comprendre le phénomène: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VIpgq9y8t1Y
    giusnake posted the 03/25/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Il a copié Nintendo aussi obligé comme tout le monde.
    zekk posted the 03/25/2019 at 12:48 PM
    giusnake
    misterpixel posted the 03/25/2019 at 12:52 PM
    giusnake Fais gaffe, Gad va reprendre ta blague
    foxstep posted the 03/25/2019 at 01:05 PM
    octobar Ça à l'air intéressant je regarde ça ce soir.
    octobar posted the 03/25/2019 at 01:06 PM
    foxstep c'est un vraie mafia tu verras x)
    victornewman posted the 03/25/2019 at 01:10 PM
    octobar toi aussi tu tant prend a la diaspora sale antisémite
    octobar posted the 03/25/2019 at 01:13 PM
    victornewman zigzob del fuego
