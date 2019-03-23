Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Final Fantasy VII : Images de la version Nintendo Switch
Final Fantasy


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Final Fantasy VII :



La fiche sur l'eShop de la Nintendo Switch contient quelques images de cette version :











Pour rappel, cette version sortira le 26 mars, contre la "modique" somme de 15.99 euros...

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/screenshots-of-this-weeks-nintendo-downloads-3-21-19-north-america/nggallery/page/3
    ouroboros4 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:55 PM
    C'est inédit
    link49 posted the 03/24/2019 at 12:00 AM
    Pas de boite, pas d’achat pour moi. Et puis, c'est un peu cher pour un vieux jeu je trouve...
    testament posted the 03/24/2019 at 12:08 AM
    link49 Prends le sur le PSN.
    azertyuiop2 posted the 03/24/2019 at 12:15 AM
    Bouh c'est moche ^^ Rien ne vaut un bon refiltrage par-dessus
    whitemane posted the 03/24/2019 at 12:20 AM
    azertyuiop2 Garde ta version digne d'un jacky tuning
    spawnini posted the 03/24/2019 at 12:28 AM
    link49 Tu ne joueras plus alors si les prochaines gen c'est du tout déma vu que tu ne prends qu'en boite.
    Tu seras avec amassous
