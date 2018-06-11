profile
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
aym
aym
Sekiro Shadows Die Twie : Voici comment accéder au mode photo

C'est le Youtubeur Lance McDonald qui a découvert ce mode :




Il faudra donc appuyer simultanément sur les touche LS/Y ou L3/triangle pour y accéder.
    posted the 03/23/2019 at 05:12 PM by aym
