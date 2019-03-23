profile
Gran Tursimo Sport: Teasing de la prochaine Maj
Aperçu de la prochaine Maj GT sport dispo la semaine prochaine:

    lexiz posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:54 AM
    tiens, des f1 derniere gen semble t il
    lightning posted the 03/23/2019 at 12:27 PM
    faut que je rattrape mon retard

    Super pour les F1
    gemini posted the 03/23/2019 at 12:31 PM
    Ce ne sont pas les F1 mais la Super Formula Japonaise qui débarque la semaine prochaine dans GT Sport. Ça a déjà été annoncé
    gemini posted the 03/23/2019 at 12:34 PM
    https://image.noelshack.com/fichiers/2019/12/6/1553344427-ea068d80-d3a1-4a6f-9916-d89f241cb649.jpeg
