Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Persona 5
platform :
PlayStation 4
editor :
Koch Media
developer :
Atlus
genre :
RPG
multiplayer :
non
european release date :
04/04/2017
other versions :
PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
Persona 5 R : Suivez en direct l’épisode Stars and Ours!
Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu Persona 5 :
L’anime commence à 12 heures :
Juste après, on aura des informations sur le jeu Persona 5 R. Je mettrais cet article à jour dès que possible…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/persona-pr-twitter-confirms-persona-5-r-news-after-the-episode-stars-and-ours-to-air-tomorrow-20-00-jst-time.106940/page-5
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/23/2019 at 10:59 AM by
link49
comments (
15
)
guiguif
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:01 AM
Les Pro-N ont tous allumés leur cierge et se preparent a prier
link49
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:02 AM
Si je trouve un lien du direct, je l'ajoute. Je continues de chercher...
eldrick
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:04 AM
Le titre de l'épisode s'intitule
S
tars et ours donc d'après mes analyses c'est un indice de plus en lien avec un portage sur switch car ce n'est clairement pas une coïncidence que stars et switch ont la même lettre de départ et qu'on retrouve des étoiles dans pratiquement toutes les productions Mario! Maintenant que c'est limite confirmé , je suis impatient de voir le contenu exclusif pour ma switch.
joker54
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:08 AM
Il dure combien de temps l'épisode par curiosité?
shigeryu
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:08 AM
Guiguif
T'en a allumé un toi pour que rien ne sorte sur switch (ou un persona bidon au pire) ?
zekk
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:10 AM
eldrick
tu oublies, le rapport que l'on peut faire avec pokémon ou les deux derniers de la licence était Sun and moon, Stars est clairement un signe montrant que cette version sortira exclusivement sur switch et en FR
link49
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:10 AM
Je viens de trouver un Stream :
https://aqstream.com/jp/tmx/Tokyo-MX
pour suivre tout ça.
joker54
Certains disent 30 min, d'autres 1 heure...
kidicarus
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:12 AM
shigeryu
tu m'as fait rire. Ça prouve que la prière ne fonctionne pas.
Sauf pour moi après 25ans de genoux usés, j'ai eu le droit à ma suite de kid icarus
guiguif
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:13 AM
shigeryu
ya des bougies allumées dans toute ma barraque pour contrer le mal
gantzeur
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:16 AM
guiguif
raioh
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:17 AM
Guiguif
shigeryu
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:17 AM
Guiguif
Pour plus de succès allume aussi le gaz
(j'rigole fait pas l'con!)
Kidicarus
j'ai allumé une foret un jour pour f-zero, mais c'est bidon se truc, marche pas.
kikoo31
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:18 AM
shigeryu
fly24
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:18 AM
link49
en France, il est prévus chez wakanim (filial de sony music) à 14 heure pour les abonnées, pour les non abonnée peut le 30/03/2019 (une semaine après les abonné)
https://www.wakanim.tv/fr/v2/catalogue/show/344/persona5-the-animation
link49
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 11:20 AM
fly24
Merci pour l'information...
