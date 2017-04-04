Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Persona 5
74
Likes
Likers
name : Persona 5
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Koch Media
developer : Atlus
genre : RPG
multiplayer : non
european release date : 04/04/2017
other versions : PlayStation 3
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
429
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17950
visites since opening : 24020498
link49 > blog
all
Persona 5 R : Suivez en direct l’épisode Stars and Ours!
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Persona 5 :



L’anime commence à 12 heures :



Juste après, on aura des informations sur le jeu Persona 5 R. Je mettrais cet article à jour dès que possible…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/persona-pr-twitter-confirms-persona-5-r-news-after-the-episode-stars-and-ours-to-air-tomorrow-20-00-jst-time.106940/page-5
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2019 at 10:59 AM by link49
    comments (15)
    guiguif posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:01 AM
    Les Pro-N ont tous allumés leur cierge et se preparent a prier
    link49 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:02 AM
    Si je trouve un lien du direct, je l'ajoute. Je continues de chercher...
    eldrick posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:04 AM
    Le titre de l'épisode s'intitule Stars et ours donc d'après mes analyses c'est un indice de plus en lien avec un portage sur switch car ce n'est clairement pas une coïncidence que stars et switch ont la même lettre de départ et qu'on retrouve des étoiles dans pratiquement toutes les productions Mario! Maintenant que c'est limite confirmé , je suis impatient de voir le contenu exclusif pour ma switch.
    joker54 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:08 AM
    Il dure combien de temps l'épisode par curiosité?
    shigeryu posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:08 AM
    Guiguif T'en a allumé un toi pour que rien ne sorte sur switch (ou un persona bidon au pire) ?
    zekk posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:10 AM
    eldrick tu oublies, le rapport que l'on peut faire avec pokémon ou les deux derniers de la licence était Sun and moon, Stars est clairement un signe montrant que cette version sortira exclusivement sur switch et en FR
    link49 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:10 AM
    Je viens de trouver un Stream : https://aqstream.com/jp/tmx/Tokyo-MX pour suivre tout ça.

    joker54 Certains disent 30 min, d'autres 1 heure...
    kidicarus posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:12 AM
    shigeryu tu m'as fait rire. Ça prouve que la prière ne fonctionne pas.

    Sauf pour moi après 25ans de genoux usés, j'ai eu le droit à ma suite de kid icarus
    guiguif posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:13 AM
    shigeryu ya des bougies allumées dans toute ma barraque pour contrer le mal
    gantzeur posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:16 AM
    guiguif
    raioh posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Guiguif
    shigeryu posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:17 AM
    Guiguif Pour plus de succès allume aussi le gaz (j'rigole fait pas l'con!)

    Kidicarus j'ai allumé une foret un jour pour f-zero, mais c'est bidon se truc, marche pas.
    kikoo31 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:18 AM
    shigeryu
    fly24 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:18 AM
    link49 en France, il est prévus chez wakanim (filial de sony music) à 14 heure pour les abonnées, pour les non abonnée peut le 30/03/2019 (une semaine après les abonné)

    https://www.wakanim.tv/fr/v2/catalogue/show/344/persona5-the-animation
    link49 posted the 03/23/2019 at 11:20 AM
    fly24 Merci pour l'information...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre