Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
linuxclan
link49
Dernier rappel Concours : Des jeux old-gen à gagner
Concours
Voici des Concours en attendant ceux de l'E3 2019 :
Pour tenter de remporter l'un des jeux, il suffit de :
Soit sur cet article, en précisant pour quel lot vous participez, soit sur les précédents articles :
blog_article431754.html
blog_article431793.html
blog_article431814.html
Ces concours se termineront demain à 20 heures et j'annoncerais les trois gagnants dans la soirée...
Source :
member15179.html
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/23/2019 at 07:15 AM by
link49
comments (
6
)
greatteacheroni
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 08:14 AM
J'ai participé sur le post original pour RE4.
J'attends de voir. Merci.
link49
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 08:21 AM
Je clôturerais les participations demain soir sur les différents articles, puis j'annoncerais les gagnants plus tard...
zekura
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 08:56 AM
Allez encore une tentative !
link49
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 09:11 AM
Zekura
Peux tu préciser pour quels jeux, voire les trois...
jf17
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 09:17 AM
Pour ma part je tente le résident evil
okiz03
posted
the 03/23/2019 at 09:20 AM
Me semble avoir déjà participé pour Skyrim
J’attends de voir. Merci.