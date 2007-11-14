Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Lair
1
Like
Likers
name : Lair
platform : PlayStation 3
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Factor 5
genre : action-aventure
european release date : 11/14/2007
us release date : 09/04/2007
official website : http://www.us.playstation.com/Content/OGS/GMID-016/Site/default2.aspx
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
429
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17949
visites since opening : 24019164
link49 > blog
all
Dernier rappel Concours : Des jeux old-gen à gagner
Concours


Voici des Concours en attendant ceux de l'E3 2019 :



Pour tenter de remporter l'un des jeux, il suffit de :



Soit sur cet article, en précisant pour quel lot vous participez, soit sur les précédents articles :



blog_article431754.html



blog_article431793.html



blog_article431814.html

Ces concours se termineront demain à 20 heures et j'annoncerais les trois gagnants dans la soirée...

Source : member15179.html
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/23/2019 at 07:15 AM by link49
    comments (6)
    greatteacheroni posted the 03/23/2019 at 08:14 AM
    J’ai participé sur le post original pour RE4.
    J’attends de voir. Merci.
    link49 posted the 03/23/2019 at 08:21 AM
    Je clôturerais les participations demain soir sur les différents articles, puis j'annoncerais les gagnants plus tard...
    zekura posted the 03/23/2019 at 08:56 AM
    Allez encore une tentative !
    link49 posted the 03/23/2019 at 09:11 AM
    Zekura Peux tu préciser pour quels jeux, voire les trois...
    jf17 posted the 03/23/2019 at 09:17 AM
    Pour ma part je tente le résident evil
    okiz03 posted the 03/23/2019 at 09:20 AM
    Me semble avoir déjà participé pour Skyrim
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre