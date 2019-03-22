ajouter un tigre
Killing Floor s'offre une version VR
Killing Floor Double Feature arrive dans une version VR



Les DLC's seront inclus dans cette version

Sortie prévue le 21 Mai
https://www.amazon.com/Killing-Floor-Double-Feature-PlayStation-4/dp/B07PNRVYG2/ref=sr_1_83?qid=1553042005&s=videogames-intl-ship&sr=1-83
    posted the 03/22/2019 at 03:15 PM by leblogdeshacka
    freemeet posted the 03/22/2019 at 03:19 PM
    Hâte de tester en VR
    birmou posted the 03/22/2019 at 03:35 PM
    O____o
