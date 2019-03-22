Le programme du mois d'Avril se dévoile enfin. J'ai l'impression que ce mois d'Avril sera lège !!
1er Avril
-Fate/Zero saison 1
-Paris brûle-t-il ?
-Geronimo
-Miles Ahead V.F
-My Girl 2
-Iron Man 2
-Dance with me
-JF partagerait appartement
-Chair de poule le film
-Ultraman
-Pokémon saison 2
-Morir Para Contar
2 Avril
-Lucifer saison 3
-Kevin Hart - Irresponsible
3 Avril
Suzzanna : Buried Alive
5 Avril
-Quicksand, rien de plus grand
-Unicorn Store
-Spirit : Au galop en toute liberté
-Tijuana
-Roman Empire (Caligula : The Mad Emperor) saison 3
[
g] 9 Avril[/g]
-Avril et le monde truqué
-Trolls : En avant la musique
10 Avril
-You VS Wild Attention épisode interactif
11 Avril
-Black Summer
12 Avril
-Huge in France
-Special
-The Silence
-The Perfect Date
-Who would you take to a desert island ?
-Workin’ Moms saison 2
14 Avril
-Bheem Bam Boum
15 Avril
-Le secret de Nick
17 Avril
Kung Fu Panda 3
18 Avril
-My first first love
19 Avril
-Quelqu’un de bien
-Rilakkuma and Kaoru
-Les super mini monstres et la fête du printemps
-Brene Brown : appel au courage
-A Fortunate Man
-Music Teacher
20 Avril
-Grass is greener
21 Avril
Notre planète
22 Avril
-Pinky Malinky partie 2
-She-ra et les princesses au pouvoir saison 2
23 Avril
-Le chasseur et la reine des glaces
25 Avril
-Aurora
-Bad Lieutenant
26 Avril
-Otherhood
-The Protector saison 2
-Street Food
-Remastered : Devil at the Crossroads
-Yankee
-Bad Blood saison 2
30 Avril
-Baki : Partie 2
-Ingress : the animation
-Chambers (sans date pour le moment)
Sur le départ
Séries
White Collar (Saisons 5 & 6) – 1er avril
Pokémon, la série : XYZ (Saison 1) – 1er avril
Premier League Legends (Saison 2) – 2 avril
Modern Family (Saison 6) – 20 avril
Hero Corp (Saison 1 à 5) – 30 avril
Films
Drive – 5 avril
Walt Before Mickey – 5 avril
Rencontre avec Joe Black – 5 avril
Dragon Rouge – 5 avril
Hannibal – 5 avril
Camping 2 – 15 avril