profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2651
visites since opening : 2656510
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Netflix] Le programme du mois d'Avril
Le programme du mois d'Avril se dévoile enfin. J'ai l'impression que ce mois d'Avril sera lège !!




1er Avril

-Fate/Zero saison 1
-Paris brûle-t-il ?
-Geronimo
-Miles Ahead V.F
-My Girl 2
-Iron Man 2
-Dance with me
-JF partagerait appartement
-Chair de poule le film
-Ultraman
-Pokémon saison 2
-Morir Para Contar

2 Avril

-Lucifer saison 3
-Kevin Hart - Irresponsible

3 Avril

Suzzanna : Buried Alive

5 Avril

-Quicksand, rien de plus grand
-Unicorn Store
-Spirit : Au galop en toute liberté
-Tijuana
-Roman Empire (Caligula : The Mad Emperor) saison 3
[
g] 9 Avril[/g]


-Avril et le monde truqué
-Trolls : En avant la musique

10 Avril

-You VS Wild Attention épisode interactif

11 Avril

-Black Summer

12 Avril

-Huge in France
-Special
-The Silence
-The Perfect Date
-Who would you take to a desert island ?
-Workin’ Moms saison 2

14 Avril

-Bheem Bam Boum

15 Avril

-Le secret de Nick

17 Avril

Kung Fu Panda 3

18 Avril

-My first first love


19 Avril

-Quelqu’un de bien
-Rilakkuma and Kaoru
-Les super mini monstres et la fête du printemps
-Brene Brown : appel au courage
-A Fortunate Man
-Music Teacher

20 Avril

-Grass is greener

21 Avril

Notre planète

22 Avril

-Pinky Malinky partie 2
-She-ra et les princesses au pouvoir saison 2

23 Avril

-Le chasseur et la reine des glaces

25 Avril

-Aurora
-Bad Lieutenant

26 Avril

-Otherhood
-The Protector saison 2
-Street Food
-Remastered : Devil at the Crossroads
-Yankee
-Bad Blood saison 2

30 Avril

-Baki : Partie 2
-Ingress : the animation
-Chambers (sans date pour le moment)





Sur le départ



Séries
White Collar (Saisons 5 & 6) – 1er avril
Pokémon, la série : XYZ (Saison 1) – 1er avril
Premier League Legends (Saison 2) – 2 avril
Modern Family (Saison 6) – 20 avril
Hero Corp (Saison 1 à 5) – 30 avril

Films
Drive – 5 avril
Walt Before Mickey – 5 avril
Rencontre avec Joe Black – 5 avril
Dragon Rouge – 5 avril
Hannibal – 5 avril
Camping 2 – 15 avril

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:14 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    kamina posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:27 AM
    Ca a pas l'air foufou Ultraman.
    gantzeur posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:32 AM
    un peu un mois d'avril de chiasse mais Mars était sympa
    idd posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:34 AM
    Pas grave y a de quoi faire avec les nouveautés de mars ^^
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre