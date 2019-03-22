accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gunstar
profile
28
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
aiolia081
,
lordguyver
,
eldren
,
testament
,
liquidus
,
svr
,
niveforever
,
shindo
,
esets
,
samlokal
,
diablass59
,
galneryus
,
kira93
,
torotoro59
,
furtifdor
,
rbz
,
raph64
,
killia
,
octobar
,
minx
,
kyuta
,
kurosama
,
binou87
,
hado78
,
michaeljackson
,
awamy02
,
djayce
,
cloc
name :
Sonic Mania
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
plates-formes
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
30
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
aiolia081
,
anakaris
,
arrrghl
,
supatony
,
hyoga57
,
gunotak
,
leblogdeshacka
,
link49
,
momotaros
,
ninjah
,
tvirus
,
lordguyver
,
kurosama
,
nicky
,
escobar
,
kabuki
,
terminator
,
neckbreaker71
,
musicforlife
,
raph64
,
darksly
,
killia
,
niveforever
,
sephiroth07
,
k1fry
,
gunhedtv
,
bananajj
,
alwayswin2
,
retrogameroom
gunstarred
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
401
visites since opening :
382610
gunstarred
> blog
all
Arcade
Traduction
Les chiffres
Retro
Divers
SEGA AGES
Sonic
SEGA
Dreamcast
Saturn
Mega Drive
Master System
Nintendo
Nintendo 64
Super NES
NES
Very Hard
Antiqui'Tech
CultureJV
Atari
Neo·Geo
Atlus
Knuckles créateur de mocktails
Sonic
Knuckles
est ici avec une nouvelle recette de boisson fraîche, le mocktails
Chaos Emerald
.
Mocktails = sans alcool
Cocktails = avec alcool
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:49 AM by
gunstarred
comments (
7
)
octobar
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:52 AM
Shindo
finalfantasyxvuniverse
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:54 AM
Donc si Knuckles met de la cocaïne dans des mocktails, Sega va retire la vidéo.
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 10:59 AM
C'est une vidéo officielle de Sega ?
finalfantasyxvuniverse
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 11:02 AM
C'est une vidéo officielle de Sega ?
=
C'est sur le compte officielle de Sonic the Hedgehog
https://www.youtube.com/user/sonic/videos
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 11:07 AM
finalfantasyxvuniverse
Merci
C'est vrai qu'ils très fort en
moments malaisant chez Sega
wilhelm
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 11:10 AM
Ça aurait été drôle si la série n'avait pas autant décliné...
finalfantasyxvuniverse
posted
the 03/22/2019 at 11:13 AM
C'est vrai qu'ils très fort en moments malaisant chez Sega =
En même temps Sonic/Sega à son meilleur fan déchet de furry =
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFPLjH0DpQ
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
C'est sur le compte officielle de Sonic the Hedgehog
https://www.youtube.com/user/sonic/videos
C'est vrai qu'ils très fort en moments malaisant chez Sega
En même temps Sonic/Sega à son meilleur fan déchet de furry =
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFPLjH0DpQ