Sonic Mania
name : Sonic Mania
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
gunstarred
gunstarred
Knuckles créateur de mocktails
Sonic


Knuckles est ici avec une nouvelle recette de boisson fraîche, le mocktails Chaos Emerald.




Mocktails = sans alcool
Cocktails = avec alcool
    posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:49 AM by gunstarred
    comments (7)
    octobar posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:52 AM
    Shindo
    finalfantasyxvuniverse posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:54 AM
    Donc si Knuckles met de la cocaïne dans des mocktails, Sega va retire la vidéo.
    jeanouillz posted the 03/22/2019 at 10:59 AM
    C'est une vidéo officielle de Sega ?
    finalfantasyxvuniverse posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:02 AM
    C'est une vidéo officielle de Sega ? =
    C'est sur le compte officielle de Sonic the Hedgehog
    https://www.youtube.com/user/sonic/videos
    jeanouillz posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:07 AM
    finalfantasyxvuniverse Merci

    C'est vrai qu'ils très fort en moments malaisant chez Sega
    wilhelm posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:10 AM
    Ça aurait été drôle si la série n'avait pas autant décliné...
    finalfantasyxvuniverse posted the 03/22/2019 at 11:13 AM
    C'est vrai qu'ils très fort en moments malaisant chez Sega =
    En même temps Sonic/Sega à son meilleur fan déchet de furry =
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYFPLjH0DpQ
