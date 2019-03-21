Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous
amassous
amassous > blog
7/Sept/Seven
Nouveau concept(je continue si j’ai de l’inspi) autour d’un chiffre qu’est ce qu’il evoque de fort et direct chez vous la le numero 7 voila , si vous vous demandez non je suis pas foncdé



Fuck le demat.
    posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:17 PM by amassous
    comments (7)
    masterchief84 posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:19 PM
    T'as oublier Blanche neige et les sept nains !
    amassous posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:21 PM
    masterchief84 Il m’est pas venus c’est le premier truc que t’a penser toi?
    zakovu posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:26 PM
    Direct les 7 Boules de cristal
    amassous posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:26 PM
    zakovu AYAAAA j’ai pas penser a ca !!!!!!
    Jsuis pas un vrai
    neclord83 posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:29 PM
    https://www.dhresource.com/600x600/f2/albu/g1/M01/73/B4/rBVaGVYbvFyASJ2rAAIGNSTIaJ0267.jpg
    stardustx posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:31 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZYuHtqeae-8
    zakovu posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:33 PM
    amassous Julien courbet aurait direct pensé au 7 pechés capitaux XD
