j'adore ces films complètement débile !
    posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:33 PM by victornewman
    comments (11)
    cladstrife59 posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:36 PM
    Je dirais pas débile mais très fun et avec un bon sens des chorégraphies et de la mise en scène.
    Hâte de voir ce troisième opus.
    mishinho posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:36 PM
    Victornewman Ahaha, ça dépend John Wick est un licence sympa ça défoule
    gantzeur posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:39 PM
    j'éspère que le trois va être bon
    stardustx posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:44 PM
    j'avais vraiment beaucoup aimé le 1e, par contre le 2 mon cerveau s'est déconnecté quand ils se tirent dessus dans le métro au milieu des gens et que personne ne les remarque.... c'était trop pour moi
    famimax posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:50 PM
    J'ai jamais vu ces films, juste des bandes annonces, mais c'est ouvertement à prendre au second degrés ? Comme des parodies de blockbusters d'action ?
    choroq posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:50 PM
    Très bim bam boum, mais ça rappel des film d'action des années 90. Pour pas réfléchir.
    kurosama posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:56 PM
    Ah ouep,John Wick c'est du bon.
    dooku posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
    Je me suis endormi devant tellement c'est naze
    madd posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:03 PM
    Encore quelqu'un qui pense que film d'action = débile. Les Marvel c'est débile. Là au moins il y a du boulot.
    victornewman posted the 03/21/2019 at 09:15 PM
    madd "débile " mais j adore !
