j'adore ces films complètement débile !
posted the 03/21/2019 at 08:33 PM by
victornewman
comments (
11
)
cladstrife59
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:36 PM
Je dirais pas débile mais très fun et avec un bon sens des chorégraphies et de la mise en scène.
Hâte de voir ce troisième opus.
mishinho
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:36 PM
Victornewman
Ahaha, ça dépend John Wick est un licence sympa ça défoule
gantzeur
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:39 PM
j'éspère que le trois va être bon
stardustx
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:44 PM
j'avais vraiment beaucoup aimé le 1e, par contre le 2 mon cerveau s'est déconnecté quand ils se tirent dessus dans le métro au milieu des gens et que personne ne les remarque.... c'était trop pour moi
famimax
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:50 PM
J'ai jamais vu ces films, juste des bandes annonces, mais c'est ouvertement à prendre au second degrés ? Comme des parodies de blockbusters d'action ?
choroq
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:50 PM
Très bim bam boum, mais ça rappel des film d'action des années 90. Pour pas réfléchir.
kurosama
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:56 PM
Ah ouep,John Wick c'est du bon.
dooku
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 08:57 PM
Je me suis endormi devant tellement c'est naze
madd
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 09:03 PM
Encore quelqu'un qui pense que film d'action = débile. Les Marvel c'est débile. Là au moins il y a du boulot.
victornewman
posted
the 03/21/2019 at 09:15 PM
madd
"débile " mais j adore !
Hâte de voir ce troisième opus.