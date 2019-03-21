profile
Le jeu en streaming ça fait rêver...
Ou pas du tout

@3:32

Foxstep
    tags : gneu gneu gogole stoodia console du futur jte dis gneu gneu
    posted the 03/21/2019 at 07:01 PM by foxstep
    comments (4)
    trodark posted the 03/21/2019 at 07:02 PM
    Problème de lien.
    foxstep posted the 03/21/2019 at 07:02 PM
    trodark C'est bon
    hatefield posted the 03/21/2019 at 07:03 PM
    Les tags.
    gantzeur posted the 03/21/2019 at 07:14 PM
    j'avoue que si le truc à un temps de retard durant la conf au Etats Unis , qu'est ce que ca va être à Gascougnole les bains ...
