Resident Evil 4
name : Resident Evil 4
platform : Nintendo Wii
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : survival horror
european release date : 06/29/2007
us release date : 06/25/2007
japanese release date : 05/31/2007
other versions : PC - PlayStation 2 - GameCube - Nintendo 3DS -
official website : http://www.capcom.co.jp/wii_bio4/
Rappel Concours : Des jeux old-gen à gagner
Concours


Voici des Concours en attendant ceux de l'E3 2019 :



Pour tenter de remporter l'un des jeux, il suffit de :



Soit sur cet article, soit sur les précédents articles :



blog_article431754.html



blog_article431793.html



blog_article431814.html

Je referais un dernier rappel ce week-end...

Source : member15179.html
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 10:12 PM by link49
