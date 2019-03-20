CN Play
Heavy Rain/Beyond/Detroit sur Epic Game Store
C'est officiel !
https://twitter.com/Quantic_Dream/status/1108422333369184256
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:42 PM by tuni
    comments (16)
    mikazaki posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:44 PM
    Je referais bien Détroit en 4k sur mon gros pc !! un bête de bon jeux
    masharu posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:50 PM
    Ori 2 sur Nintendo Switch, Halo Collection sur Steam et Detroid sur Epic Games Store, en effet il y a de quoi être fou en ce moment
    tuni posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:51 PM
    masharu C'est Cuphead, pas Ori 2
    masharu posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:52 PM
    tuni Cuphead n'est pas une IP Microsoft, Ori oui et c'est quasiment confirmé.
    mooplol posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:58 PM
    Sony avait qu'a les racheter
    darkxehanort94 posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:13 PM
    Je croyais que Detroit était une Exclu PS4 ....... J' ai plus aucun Raison d' acheter cette Console YOUPIE !!!!!!
    zekk posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:19 PM
    darkxehanort94 tu as fais kh3 sur one?
    guiguif posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:20 PM
    zekk le pauvre
    zekk posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:29 PM
    guiguif ou le mytho
    guiguif posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:32 PM
    zekk je crois pas, il a bien la One il me semble
    zekk posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:34 PM
    guiguif le pauvre alors
    tuni posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:41 PM
    masharu Oui mais c'est Ori premier du nom qui est quasi confirmé.
    misterpixel posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:44 PM
    tuni Où ?
    tuni posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:44 PM
    mikazaki Je les ai tous les 3 fumés et refumés sur PS3 et PS4, et Detroit était magnifique visuellement
    naoshige11 posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:45 PM
    Je me referais bien Heavy Rain en 4k/60fps (un de mes jeux préféré de la génération précédente) mais devoir encore passer par un autre store avec Steam, uPlay et Origin, ça commence à faire un peut chier..
    tuni posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:45 PM
    misterpixel Google est ton ami La Definitive Edition en plus lol
