Ed Boon
Il tweet ça quand Tira fut annoncé en DLC sur SC6





Puis



Bonus:

Foxstep
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:16 PM by foxstep
    comments (5)
    spawnini posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
    Il est où le #NikaTaMère??????????
    marchand2sable posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:34 PM
    Un charlatan
    raioh posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:51 PM
    La pire baise de Ed Boon, c'était le coup du vote avec Spawn qui sort gagnant donc les gens pensent qu'il sera dans les DLCs et prennent le Season Pass, mais rien...
    voxen posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:18 PM
    Ed Boon en même temps
    lastboss posted the 03/20/2019 at 06:21 PM
    Il est de la tribu de danny Boon ?
