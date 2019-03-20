accueil
foxstep
Enter The Fox
Ed Boon
Il tweet ça quand Tira fut annoncé en DLC sur SC6
Puis
Bonus:
Foxstep
tags :
dlc
ed boon
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/20/2019 at 05:16 PM by
foxstep
comments (
5
)
spawnini
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 05:24 PM
Il est où le #NikaTaMère??????????
marchand2sable
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 05:34 PM
Un charlatan
raioh
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 05:51 PM
La pire baise de Ed Boon, c'était le coup du vote avec Spawn qui sort gagnant donc les gens pensent qu'il sera dans les DLCs et prennent le Season Pass, mais rien...
voxen
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 06:18 PM
Ed Boon en même temps
lastboss
posted
the 03/20/2019 at 06:21 PM
Il est de la tribu de danny Boon ?
