profile
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
11
Likes
Likers
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : PC
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
aym
3
Likes
Likers
aym
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 38
visites since opening : 49641
aym > blog
Sekiro Shadows Die Twice : Présentation de Gameplay [FR]


    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/20/2019 at 08:20 AM by aym
    comments (4)
    lastboss posted the 03/20/2019 at 08:46 AM
    Vidéos d’exserv uniquement
    akinen posted the 03/20/2019 at 09:37 AM
    L’ère Sans-gokou... sérieusement ?
    jozen15 posted the 03/20/2019 at 09:41 AM
    akinen tu connais pas cette ère ? c'est quand san-goku est née aux japon et la fin c'est a ça mort, apprend l'histoire du Japon stp toute la terre à cette époque à lever les mains pour aidé goku.
    akinen posted the 03/20/2019 at 10:11 AM
    jozen15
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre