Les légendes ne meurent jamais
profile
amassous
144
Likes
Likers
amassous
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 512
visites since opening : 1611481
amassous > blog
Chap.46 Dragon Ball SUPER (anglais) c’est HARD !!!
CLIQUEZ LA
Anglais y’a pas encore le français!!

マンガ最高 - https://mangaplus.shueisha.co.jp/viewer/1001642
    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/19/2019 at 05:53 PM by amassous
    comments (5)
    gemini posted the 03/19/2019 at 05:55 PM
    Merci. Ce chapitre va être excellent!
    shinz0 posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:01 PM
    Ah ouais quand même
    bigboss18 posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:03 PM
    Mdr les Nameks c'est le peuple génocide de l'univers Dragon Ball, leur planète se fait démonter dans DBZ, dans les OAV/Film, et maintenant dans DB Super
    dooku posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:06 PM
    Innnnncroyable....
    amassous posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:08 PM
    bigboss18 toujours ca prends chere les nameks peuchere mdrrr
    shinz0
    gemini Dr
    dooku
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre