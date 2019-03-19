You may have heard that very popular phrase ‘A penny saved is a penny earned.’ This, in a nutshell, is what accounting is. Businesses and individuals attempt to use all available resources to manage their accounts so that they can make informed decisions about future transactions. Reckon is an accounting software that is designed to address this exact issue. The software helps small business and individuals keep track of the cash flow to ensure more accurate calculations about income and expenses. The features of Reckon vary depending on the type of service you subscribe to. If you want to know more about the different features of Reckon you can contact Reckon Customer Care
and discuss your accounting need with a certified expert so that you can figure out which product best meets your business objectives. You can also read through this article to get a better idea about the different system requirements needed to run Reckon and what are the steps you need to follow to install the software.
System Requirements of Reckon
Before you think about installing Reckon you must make sure your Mac device meets the basic system requirements for the software to run smoothly. Here is a list of the system requirements for Reckon:
• At least 512MB of RAM (In the case of multiple users it is 1 GB)
• Minimum 2.5 GB of disk space (Extra space required for company file)
• A fast and secure internet connection is a must for Reckon to work efficiently
• Preferred super VGA or higher resolution around 1024x768 pixel resolution
Steps to Install Reckon on Mac
Windows and Mac use different operating systems which is why you should be careful about which installation method you are using. Before you begin to install Reckon you should have a Reckon account. If you do not have your Reckon account details you should visit the home page and create a Reckon account to get the required login details. When you create your account you can follow the steps given below to install Reckon on your Mac device:
• Step 1: Insert the Reckon software CD into the drive.
• Step 2: When the device reads the CD the Reckon icon will appear
• Step 3: Move the Reckon icon to the ‘Applications’ folder
• Step 4: Type the Reckon login details in the fields provided
• Step 5: Select the Reckon icon to automatically open the installation window
• Step 6: Follow the instructions on the screen to install Reckon on Mac
Remember that if Reckon is not installed properly the accounting software will encounter error later on when you try to use it. If you are not sure about any of the installation steps mentioned in this article you should call the Reckon Customer Support Number
and seek clarification from a trained professional. Experts are available 24 hours a day to give you the quickest and best solution to any Reckon error so that you can get a better grasp on your finances and expand your business.
Read More - Reckon Helpline Number
Source URL: Install Reckon Accounting Software for Mac