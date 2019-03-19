accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
11
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
anakaris
,
nduvel
,
diablass59
,
liquidus
,
kabuki
,
furtifdor
,
eldren
,
voxen
,
torotoro59
,
smeagol
,
diablo
name :
System Shock Remake
platform :
PC
editor :
OtherSide Entertainment
developer :
Night Dive Studios
genre :
action
other versions :
Xbox One
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
25
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
nobleswan
,
spawnini
,
iiii
,
plasmide
,
shiroyashagin
,
monkeydluffy
,
link49
,
kurosama
,
milo42
,
neckbreaker71
,
binou87
,
minx
,
tvirus
,
apollokami
,
raph64
,
torotoro59
,
chester
,
leblogdeshacka
,
lordguyver
,
osiris
,
makotoniijima
,
victornewman
,
jeffsares
,
kamina
,
testament
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
394
visites since opening :
510630
diablo
> blog
System Shock 3 teaser GDC
Il est toujours en vie !
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:49 AM by
diablo
comments (
5
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 07:00 AM
Ah oui c'est aujourd'hui qu'il y a la conférence Google
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 07:01 AM
jeanouillz
: Non, c'est aujourd'hui que nintendo va mourir...
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 07:04 AM
xenofamicom
Sony aussi je crois
diablo
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 07:08 AM
jeanouillz
ça n'a rien a voir avec Google là c'est la GDC pour tout le Monde pas que pour Google
raoh38
posted
the 03/19/2019 at 07:16 AM
GDC égal souvent à de nombreux leaks, surement sur la next gen.
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Sony aussi je crois