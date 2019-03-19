profile
System Shock Remake
name : System Shock Remake
platform : PC
editor : OtherSide Entertainment
developer : Night Dive Studios
genre : action
other versions : Xbox One - PlayStation 4
diablo
diablo
diablo > blog
System Shock 3 teaser GDC
Il est toujours en vie !







    posted the 03/19/2019 at 06:49 AM by diablo
    comments (5)
    jeanouillz posted the 03/19/2019 at 07:00 AM
    Ah oui c'est aujourd'hui qu'il y a la conférence Google
    xenofamicom posted the 03/19/2019 at 07:01 AM
    jeanouillz : Non, c'est aujourd'hui que nintendo va mourir...
    jeanouillz posted the 03/19/2019 at 07:04 AM
    xenofamicom
    Sony aussi je crois
    diablo posted the 03/19/2019 at 07:08 AM
    jeanouillz ça n'a rien a voir avec Google là c'est la GDC pour tout le Monde pas que pour Google
    raoh38 posted the 03/19/2019 at 07:16 AM
    GDC égal souvent à de nombreux leaks, surement sur la next gen.
