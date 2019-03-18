profile
shanks
shanks
shanks > blog
Half Life 3
Jeux Video


No fake apparemment.

J'vais me coucher.
J'me sens pas bien là.

    posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:23 PM by shanks
    spawnini posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:27 PM
    jenicris posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:30 PM
    5 ans c'est rien, si on part du principes que les fans attendent le 3 depuis presque 15 ans.
    diablo posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:31 PM
    ça sera un jeu de Carte hein t'enflammes pas
    joker54 posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:39 PM
    La fin du monde est pour bientôt finalement.
    foxstep posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:40 PM
    HL3 confirmé pour 2024.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:44 PM
    Ils pourraient faire un remake du 1 et 2 pour commencer.
    lz posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:50 PM
    OMG
    zekura posted the 03/18/2019 at 10:52 PM
    hijikatamayora13 tape project lambda sur google
