profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
17
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
tvirus
,
link49
,
shindo
,
tuni
,
gat
,
milo42
,
iglooo
,
kali
,
raph64
,
corrin
,
kamikaze1985
,
sonilka
,
kurosama
,
rkm18
,
awamy02
,
spawnini
,
minx
birmou
articles :
25
visites since opening :
33510
birmou
> blog
Nindies Showcase le 20 Mars
Un nouveau direct spécial indé d'une durée de 30 mn aura lieu ce mercredi 20 mars à 17H
https://twitter.com/NintendoEurope/status/1107674922791460865?s=19
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:13 PM
C'est PAS un Nintendo direct, c'est un nindie showcase
kyuta
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:14 PM
on veut du bayonetta 3, pas du indé, franchement si nintendo ne bouge pas un peu plus, mieux que sega file cette licence à Sony, micrsoft voir Google
shinz0
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:15 PM
30 minutes
birmou
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:15 PM
fiveagainstone
je corrige
fuji
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:17 PM
Je veux spelunky 2
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:17 PM
Bayo 3 est en developement, on aura des news quand ils estimeront que ça en vaudra la peine. C'est pas une histoire de Nintendo ou Sega...
birmou
Oui vaut mieux, c'est pas la même chose.
birmou
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:19 PM
kyuta
t'as raison qu'ils filent la licence a Sony et Microsoft qu'elle finisse au cimetière
kyuta
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:21 PM
birmou
bayonetta s'est vendu à plus 1 million de copies sur les deux consoles, c'est loin d'être un flop
wazaaabi
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:23 PM
Ca dépend de l’indé Genre Hollow Knight ça le fait .
xenofamicom
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:24 PM
kyuta
: On se calme... Sega, Sony et Microsoft n'en voulait pas de Bayonetta 2, faut-il encore le rappeler
Ils l'ont certes annoncés trop tôt, mais il va arriver... faut garder la foi
Et Bayonetta c'est un peu mieux vendu sur PS360 quand le jeu a baissé de prix (quand il se trouvait à 10 ou 15€!!). Sans cette baisse de prix, pas certain qu'il aurait atteint le chiffre que tu mentionnes.
Pour finir, on aura peut-être pas de nouvelle de Bayonetta 3, mais on aura Astral Chain (Kamiya, Taura (directeur de Nier Automata quand même!), et il semblerait qu'il y aurait d'autres grands noms derrières...
amario
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:24 PM
Les nindies plus long que les Ndirect
birmou
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:27 PM
kyuta
Bayo 1 fut un flop pour Sega qui n'ont pas voulu d'une suite. Comme pour les 5 jeux du deal avec Platinum Games (Infinite Space / Mad World / Bayonetta / Vanquish / Anarchy Reign).
Sans Nintendo la licence Bayonetta finissait au placard. Ni Sony ni Microsoft n'ont bougé pour la licence avant que Nintendo ne se pointe.
Donc oui c'est long c'est chiant. Ils n'auraient jamais dû l'annoncer si tôt. Mais sans Nintendo pas de Bayo 3.
masharu
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:28 PM
kyuta
Bayonetta 3, il n'y a pas à douter que l'E3 reste l'évènement le plus probable pour avoir de nouvelles infos de ce projet-là.
ducknsexe
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:28 PM
la liste est déja pleine des jeux indies , que vont t il nous concocté
birmou
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:36 PM
Ya Micromania qui ont listé My Time at Portia pour le 16 Avril donc s'ils n'ont pas raconté de connerie c'est sûrement l'un des jeux dont on va avoir des nouvelles.
https://www.micromania.fr/my-time-at-portia-94522.html
linkart
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:43 PM
Obra Dinn les mecs.
edgar
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 04:55 PM
Béni soit les jeux indépendants !
guiguif
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 05:05 PM
edgar
...pour nous sauver du desert
apollokami
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 05:06 PM
Une date pour CrossCode please
birmou
Je ne voyais pas arriver My Time at Portia si vite. Ce serait une bonne surprise.
edgar
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 05:11 PM
guiguif
Je te l’accorde !
birmou
posted
the 03/18/2019 at 05:21 PM
apollokami
Moi non plus. Mais apparement c'est l'éditeur qui a donné cette date. On sera fixé mercredi.
