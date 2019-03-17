profile
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
7
Likes
Likers
name : Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform : Xbox One
editor : Activision Blizzard
developer : From Software
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
402
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2634
visites since opening : 2634550
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Collector] Un visuel pour la statue de Sekiro
En attendant un unboxing, lors de la sortie du jeu, voici une première photo de la statue qui sera disponible dans le collector.



Collector qui est en rupture de stock partout d'ailleurs !!
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/17/2019 at 10:54 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    icebergbrulant posted the 03/17/2019 at 10:55 PM
    Vivement vendredi !
    deeper posted the 03/17/2019 at 10:58 PM
    Figurine en mousse malheureusement comme tout collector de jeux video
    minbox posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:12 PM
    J'ai de la chance si j'ai réussi à avoir le collector mais normalement c'est chose faite
    victornewman posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:23 PM
    minbox est ce vraiment de la chance quand on voit la gueule du collector ?
    onihanzo posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:27 PM
    Elle a l'air pas mal, après y'a le steelbook, 3 pièces, l'OST, la map et un artbook, le tout pour 95€.
    A voir mais c'est pas non plus abusé comme prix, la figurine a l'air respectable et fait quand même 18 cm...
    victornewman posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:43 PM
    onihanzo tout ça pour finir au fond d'un placard ou sur une étagère a prendre la poussière ça fait cher la merde en plastoc
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre