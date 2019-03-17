accueil
profile
name :
Sekiro : Shadows Die Twice
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Activision Blizzard
developer :
From Software
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leblogdeshacka
[Collector] Un visuel pour la statue de Sekiro
En attendant un unboxing, lors de la sortie du jeu, voici une première photo de la statue qui sera disponible dans le collector.
Collector qui est en rupture de stock partout d'ailleurs !!
posted the 03/17/2019 at 10:54 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
6
)
icebergbrulant
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 10:55 PM
Vivement vendredi !
deeper
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 10:58 PM
Figurine en mousse malheureusement comme tout collector de jeux video
minbox
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 11:12 PM
J'ai de la chance si j'ai réussi à avoir le collector mais normalement c'est chose faite
victornewman
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 11:23 PM
minbox
est ce vraiment de la chance quand on voit la gueule du collector ?
onihanzo
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 11:27 PM
Elle a l'air pas mal, après y'a le steelbook, 3 pièces, l'OST, la map et un artbook, le tout pour 95€.
A voir mais c'est pas non plus abusé comme prix, la figurine a l'air respectable et fait quand même 18 cm...
victornewman
posted
the 03/17/2019 at 11:43 PM
onihanzo
tout ça pour finir au fond d'un placard ou sur une étagère a prendre la poussière ça fait cher la merde en plastoc
A voir mais c'est pas non plus abusé comme prix, la figurine a l'air respectable et fait quand même 18 cm...