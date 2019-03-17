Multi
Voici une Information autour de la Saga Sonic :
La production du prochain titre majeur de la Saga Sonic the Hedgehog est en cours, a annoncé Takashi Iizuka, chef de l'équipe Sonic, lors du SXSW Gaming 2019. Aucun détail supplémentaire n'a pas été annoncé. Reste à voir s’il s’agira d’un Opus à la Sonic Mania en 2D ou un Opus 3D…
Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/03/next-major-sonic-the-hedgehog-title-in-development
Le pire serait un jeu tiré du film