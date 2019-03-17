Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Sonic Mania Plus
name : Sonic Mania Plus
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC - Xbox One PlayStation 4 -
link49
link49
SEGA : Le prochain Sonic est en développement
Multi


Voici une Information autour de la Saga Sonic :



La production du prochain titre majeur de la Saga Sonic the Hedgehog est en cours, a annoncé Takashi Iizuka, chef de l'équipe Sonic, lors du SXSW Gaming 2019. Aucun détail supplémentaire n'a pas été annoncé. Reste à voir s'il s'agira d'un Opus à la Sonic Mania en 2D ou un Opus 3D…

Source : https://gematsu.com/2019/03/next-major-sonic-the-hedgehog-title-in-development
    posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:19 AM by link49
    comments (9)
    hyoga57 posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:21 AM
    C'est un opus majeur, donc forcément en 3D...
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:26 AM
    hyoga57 Qui sait on espérons un mania en mode mario world et si on doit se taper de la 3d ce seras surement un forces 2 un génération.

Le pire serait un jeu tiré du film

    Le pire serait un jeu tiré du film
    link49 posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:30 AM
    J'espère juste qu'il sera bon...
    mad1 posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:33 AM
    L'aissez moi deviner. Il fautera courir et ramasser des annaux, les perdre des qu'on se fait toucher et recommencer. Courir, ramasser des anneaux. Courir, ramasser des anneaux. Courir, ramasser des anneaux. Le Meme jeu depuis toujours.
    thelegendpingas posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:37 AM
    mad1 bah c'est pareil pour tout hein...
    guiguif posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:39 AM
    mad1 nawak ton com.... sinon j'espere qu'ils arreterons leur gameplay sur savonette a la Force/Unleashed/Generation plur revenir a un truc a la Adventure
    rendan posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:40 AM
    Putain mais qu'ils nous sortent un SONIC ADVENTURE 3 BORDEL !!! C'est tout ce qu'on demande !! Capcom a écouté leur fans avec re2, mh et dmc5 les ventes ont suivi ben à leur tour !!
    zran posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:40 AM
    Immense fan de la série, je n'en attends plus rien aujourd'hui. Depuis Sonic Heroes, le dernier très bon épisode en 3D selon moi, la physique des personnages ainsi que la précision et la nervosité du gameplay de Sonic Adventure 2 n'ont jamais refait surface. Sans même parler des idées brouillonnes et ridicule des épisodes 3D qui ont suivi, les rares moments sympa de Sonic Generations, Sonic Lost World ou Sonic Colors n'ont jamais atteint les moments de plaisir ultimes provoqués par les deux Sonic Adventure.
    milo42 posted the 03/17/2019 at 11:41 AM
    Prions pour ne pas avoir une énième bouse
