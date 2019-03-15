« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale »
Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission
8
name : Super Dragon Ball Heroes : World Mission
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : card game
other versions : PC -
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
articles : 2528
visites since opening : 3048171
nicolasgourry > blog
[Switch] Super Dragon Ball Heroes : W.M. / Date Démo (Jap)



Une démo est prévu sur l'eShop japonais de la Switch pour le 28 Mars 2019.

Prévu sur PC/Switch
Date de sortie : 4 Avril 2019 (Japon)
5 Avril 2019 (USA/Europe)

Gematsu
https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=10&v=PTjJEx10RJI
    posted the 03/15/2019 at 08:20 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    rendan posted the 03/15/2019 at 09:52 PM
