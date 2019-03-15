profile
[Limited Run] Axiom Verge arrive sur WiiU en collector
Le collector d'Axiom Verge arrive enfin sur WiiU grâce à Limited Run



J'ai pas l'impression que le contenu sera différent des autres éditions.
    posted the 03/15/2019 at 04:48 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (4)
    guiguif posted the 03/15/2019 at 04:51 PM
    le jeu sera surtout region lock donc aucun interet
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/15/2019 at 05:06 PM
    guiguif c'est pour la collection
    kageyama posted the 03/15/2019 at 05:15 PM
    c'est quoi ce jeux? pk ne pas l'avcoir sorti sur switch?...
    guiguif posted the 03/15/2019 at 05:28 PM
    kageyama Parce qu'il existe deja sur Switch

    leblogdeshacka Oui enfin meme pour la collect avoir un jeu qui fonctionne pas sur sa console...
