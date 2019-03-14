profile
Windjammers 2: Trailer de Gameplay
Premier Trailer de Gameplay pour Windjammers 2

    posted the 03/14/2019 at 05:27 PM by guiguif
    comments (8)
    octobar posted the 03/14/2019 at 05:30 PM
    cool
    koji posted the 03/14/2019 at 05:48 PM
    Plutot cool.
    dokou posted the 03/14/2019 at 05:59 PM
    il me le faut absolument
    raioh posted the 03/14/2019 at 06:32 PM
    Fallait faire un truc à la Arcsys
    tenjin posted the 03/14/2019 at 06:45 PM
    Cool mais pas trop fan de la DA... les animations sont pas mal, j'espère que c'est pas un simple reskin et qu'il y aura plus de persos.
    archesstat posted the 03/14/2019 at 07:02 PM
    rockin posted the 03/14/2019 at 07:11 PM
    Il sort quand ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/14/2019 at 07:24 PM
    rockin Pour l'instant c'est juste 2019 (PC/Switch).
