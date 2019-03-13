Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Devil May Cry 5
11
Likes
Likers
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
416
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17899
visites since opening : 23813625
link49 > blog
all
Top Japon : Devil May Cry 5 fait moitié moins que DMC4
Classements




Voici le Top Media Create allant du 04 au 10 mars 2019 :

01./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) - 116.202 / NEW
02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 23.407 / 2.932.439 (-9%)
03./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 20.101 / 499.543 (-18%)
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.301 / 2.166.999 (-1%)
05./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 11.394 / 1.526.105 (-11%)
06./00. [3DS] Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn (Nintendo) {2019.03.07} (¥4.980) - 10.607 / NEW
07./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 9.838 / 1.317.346 (+28%)
08./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 9.230 / 1.046.789 (-7%)
09./14. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.350 / 632.871 (-3%)
10./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.739 / 2.955.316 (-14%)
11./01. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.01} (¥7.800) - 5.223 / 31.665 (-80%)
12./04. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) - 5.204 / 103.510 (-74%)
13./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) - 4.518 / 785.569 (-59%)
14./13. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) - 4.492 / 107.512 (-48%)
15./05. [PS4] Left Alive # (Square Enix) {2019.02.28} (¥8.300) - 3.530 / 21.152 (-80%)
16./18. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) - 3.415 / 352.193 (-24%)
17./16. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (¥4.800) - 3.363 / 31.313 (-49%)
18./17. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) - 2.859 / 47.527 (-52%)
19./24. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 2.788 / 740.899
20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.693 / 1.960.058

Le jeu Devil May Cry 5 entre à la première place, Dead or Alive 6 perd dix places, Left Alive perd aussi dix place, Anthem perd huit places, NieR : Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition perd une place, Far Cry : New Dawn perd aussi une place, Kingdom Hearts III perd cinq places, Resident Evil 2 Remake perd deux places, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe reste stable, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reste aussi stable, Pokemon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! gagne une place, Super Mario Party gagne deux places, Splatoon 2 gagne aussi deux places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagne trois places, Super Mario Odyssey fait son retour et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch gagne huit places…

Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :

02. Nintendo Switch : 69 766
01 . Ps4 : 32 362
03 . 3DS : 5 718
04 . PsVita : 3 002
05 . Xbox One : 97

Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20190313085/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:06 PM by link49
    comments (18)
    biboys posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:08 PM
    Ouille dmc5 fait largement moins que RE2
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:11 PM
    Pour comparer :

    - DmC : 110 429 exemplaires
    - DMC4 : 245 513 exemplaires

    C'est pas terrible pour DMC 5 je trouve...
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:11 PM
    "Devil May Cry 5 fait moins bien que DMC4 et DmC" mais la PS4 à fait une meilleur semaine que la semaine dernière -19 857- (pratiquement le double).
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:13 PM
    nicolasgourry Je vérifié les chiffres de DmC et c'est un peu moins en fait.

    A noter que cette semaine encore, la Switch progresse...
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:14 PM
    nicolasgourry J'avais pas trouvé ces chiffres au début, c'est pour ça...
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:16 PM
    Link49 ok pas de soucis
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:17 PM
    nicolasgourry J'ai préféré approfondir mon enquête interne...
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:17 PM
    link49 Pour la Switch, nous sommes pas au bout de nos surprises.
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:19 PM
    nicolasgourry Il y a rien qui est sorti dernièrement et elle frôle les 70 000...
    amassous posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:25 PM
    Kirby 3DS qui demarre a 10.000 au Japon c’est tres faible , la console est morte.
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:26 PM
    amassous Je crois que Nintendo n'a toujours pas compris que porter des jeux Wii ou plus anciens sur 3DS, c'est pas rentable...
    kaizer posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:43 PM
    Je prefere largement DMC4 que le V
    misterpixel posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:44 PM
    Le démat détient une part conséquente des c'est aujourd'hui, il fait peut-être mieux en réalité.
    kinectical posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:45 PM
    Ceux qui ont le jeu question stupide pour ce nouvel opus niveau environnement ces vrai que ces pas fameux niveau diversité ?
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:47 PM
    A noter que l'écart total entre la Ps4 et la Switch est maintenant de 320 000 unités. Elle devrait la dépasser dans les mois à venir je pense...
    akiru posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:54 PM
    Evidemment link qui se jette dans le trou. Pourquoi comparer des vente s'il n'y a pas les chiffrrs demat vu l'importance du demat aujourd'hui ?
    mylor posted the 03/13/2019 at 01:55 PM
    c' est dommage parce qu' il est vraiment géniale !!!!!
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 02:03 PM
    On fait avec ce qu'on a. Si quelqu'un a les chiffres dema du 4 et celui du 5, je suis preneur...
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre