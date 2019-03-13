Voici le Top Media Create allant du 04 au 10 mars 2019 :
01./00. [PS4] Devil May Cry 5 # (Capcom) {2019.03.08} (¥6.990) - 116.202 / NEW
02./02. [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate # (Nintendo) {2018.12.07} (¥7.200) - 23.407 / 2.932.439 (-9%)
03./03. [NSW] New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe (Nintendo) {2019.01.11} (¥5.980) - 20.101 / 499.543 (-18%)
04./07. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo) {2017.04.28} (¥5.980) - 12.301 / 2.166.999 (-1%)
05./06. [NSW] Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! / Let's Go, Eevee! # (Pokemon Co.) {2018.11.16} (¥5.980) - 11.394 / 1.526.105 (-11%)
06./00. [3DS] Kirby's Extra Epic Yarn (Nintendo) {2019.03.07} (¥4.980) - 10.607 / NEW
07./15. [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild # (Nintendo) {2017.03.03} (¥6.980) - 9.838 / 1.317.346 (+28%)
08./10. [NSW] Super Mario Party # (Nintendo) {2018.10.05} (¥5.980) - 9.230 / 1.046.789 (-7%)
09./14. [NSW] Minecraft # (Microsoft Game Studios) {2018.06.21} (¥3.600) - 8.350 / 632.871 (-3%)
10./12. [NSW] Splatoon 2 # (Nintendo) {2017.07.21} (¥5.980) - 7.739 / 2.955.316 (-14%)
11./01. [PS4] Dead or Alive 6 # (Koei Tecmo) {2019.03.01} (¥7.800) - 5.223 / 31.665 (-80%)
12./04. [PS4] Anthem # (Electronic Arts) {2019.02.22} (¥7.800) - 5.204 / 103.510 (-74%)
13./08. [PS4] Kingdom Hearts III # (Square Enix) {2019.01.25} (¥8.800) - 4.518 / 785.569 (-59%)
14./13. [PS4] Jump Force (Bandai Namco Games) {2019.02.14} (¥8.200) - 4.492 / 107.512 (-48%)
15./05. [PS4] Left Alive # (Square Enix) {2019.02.28} (¥8.300) - 3.530 / 21.152 (-80%)
16./18. [PS4] Resident Evil 2 # (Capcom) {2019.01.25} (¥7.800) - 3.415 / 352.193 (-24%)
17./16. [PS4] NieR: Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition (Square Enix) {2019.02.21} (¥4.800) - 3.363 / 31.313 (-49%)
18./17. [PS4] Far Cry: New Dawn (Ubisoft) {2019.02.15} (¥5.400) - 2.859 / 47.527 (-52%)
19./24. [NSW] Kirby Star Allies (Nintendo) {2018.03.16} (¥5.980) - 2.788 / 740.899
20./21. [NSW] Super Mario Odyssey # (Nintendo) {2017.10.27} (¥5.980) - 2.693 / 1.960.058
Le jeu Devil May Cry 5 entre à la première place, Dead or Alive 6 perd dix places, Left Alive perd aussi dix place, Anthem perd huit places, NieR : Automata - Game of the YoRHa Edition perd une place, Far Cry : New Dawn perd aussi une place, Kingdom Hearts III perd cinq places, Resident Evil 2 Remake perd deux places, New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe reste stable, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate reste aussi stable, Pokemon : Let's Go, Pikachu!/Eevee! gagne une place, Super Mario Party gagne deux places, Splatoon 2 gagne aussi deux places, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe gagne trois places, Super Mario Odyssey fait son retour et The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild sur Nintendo Switch gagne huit places…
Passons maintenant au Top Hardware :
02. Nintendo Switch : 69 766
01 . Ps4 : 32 362
03 . 3DS : 5 718
04 . PsVita : 3 002
05 . Xbox One : 97
Source : https://www.4gamer.net/games/117/G011794/20190313085/
- DmC : 110 429 exemplaires
- DMC4 : 245 513 exemplaires
C'est pas terrible pour DMC 5 je trouve...
A noter que cette semaine encore, la Switch progresse...