Un rap battle FR pour The Division
J'adore la dernière vidéo qu'à fait Cyril pour The Division, vidéo sponso de qualité. GG !



Ca m'a presque donné envie d'acheter le jeu (mais j'dois me remettre à Anthem pour mon test surtout xD).
The Division - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZI3rdGB1JxU
    posted the 03/12/2019 at 10:54 PM by suzukube
    alfb posted the 03/12/2019 at 11:05 PM
    Non
    suzukube posted the 03/12/2019 at 11:18 PM
    alfb sinon y'a la nouvelle vidéo de perfect dude https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OxoOSohmaag
