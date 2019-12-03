accueil
Annonce sur le Twitter de Gearbox à 20 heures
Qu'est-ce qu'ils nous préparent ?
Borderlands 3 le 28 Mars
posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:52 PM by diablo
diablo
comments (
20
)
zekk
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:52 PM
un battle royal dans l'univers de borderlands
?
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:54 PM
zekk
On sera vite fixé
negan
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:56 PM
Borderland 1 Definitive edition
zekk
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:57 PM
diablo
oui ^^ honnêtement j'espère un borderlands 3, mais ils vont certainement pas l'annoncer par twitter
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:58 PM
zekk
En soit il est déjà annoncé depuis un moment Borderlands 3 on a même des images
negan
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:58 PM
diablo
y a r sur le twitter
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 06:59 PM
negan
C'est pour 20 heures par là autours c'est un leak
negan
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:00 PM
diablo
Ah
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:01 PM
negan
Et voilà Borderlands 3 le 28 Mars
negan
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:01 PM
Shanks
c'est confirmé Borderlands sera la le 28
guigui59
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:04 PM
Je m'en douter
zekk
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:05 PM
il était temps
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:05 PM
negan
ça fait quelques jours que je le savais mais c'était difficile à garder
https://twitter.com/NilOggier/status/1104846980579250178
octobar
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:14 PM
en espérant un moteur graphique un peu plus ouf.
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:15 PM
octobar
pour du cel shading osef un peu les borderlands sont intemporels
octobar
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:17 PM
diablo
euh... nan. tu peux faire du beau cell-shading avec une vraie distance d'affichage, des animations classes, moins d'aliasing etc...
oenomaus
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:37 PM
La question que toute la planète va se poser, sortira t il sur switch
diablo
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 07:40 PM
oenomaus
j'ai pas d'infos là dessus
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 08:12 PM
Nice ! bonne nouvelle
oenomaus
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 09:38 PM
diablo
c'etait du troll
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo