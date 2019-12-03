profile
diablo
25
Likes
Likers
diablo
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 391
visites since opening : 505215
diablo > blog
Annonce sur le Twitter de Gearbox à 20 heures
Qu'est-ce qu'ils nous préparent ?



Borderlands 3 le 28 Mars

    tags :
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:52 PM by diablo
    comments (20)
    zekk posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:52 PM
    un battle royal dans l'univers de borderlands ?
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:54 PM
    zekk On sera vite fixé
    negan posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:56 PM
    Borderland 1 Definitive edition
    zekk posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:57 PM
    diablo oui ^^ honnêtement j'espère un borderlands 3, mais ils vont certainement pas l'annoncer par twitter
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:58 PM
    zekk En soit il est déjà annoncé depuis un moment Borderlands 3 on a même des images
    negan posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:58 PM
    diablo y a r sur le twitter
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 06:59 PM
    negan C'est pour 20 heures par là autours c'est un leak
    negan posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:00 PM
    diablo Ah
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:01 PM
    negan Et voilà Borderlands 3 le 28 Mars
    negan posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:01 PM
    Shanks c'est confirmé Borderlands sera la le 28
    guigui59 posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:04 PM
    Je m'en douter
    zekk posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:05 PM
    il était temps
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:05 PM
    negan ça fait quelques jours que je le savais mais c'était difficile à garder https://twitter.com/NilOggier/status/1104846980579250178
    octobar posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:14 PM
    en espérant un moteur graphique un peu plus ouf.
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:15 PM
    octobar pour du cel shading osef un peu les borderlands sont intemporels
    octobar posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:17 PM
    diablo euh... nan. tu peux faire du beau cell-shading avec une vraie distance d'affichage, des animations classes, moins d'aliasing etc...
    oenomaus posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:37 PM
    La question que toute la planète va se poser, sortira t il sur switch
    diablo posted the 03/12/2019 at 07:40 PM
    oenomaus j'ai pas d'infos là dessus
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/12/2019 at 08:12 PM
    Nice ! bonne nouvelle
    oenomaus posted the 03/12/2019 at 09:38 PM
    diablo c'etait du troll
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre