Phantasy Star Online 2
name : Phantasy Star Online 2
platform : PC
editor : Sega
developer : Sega
genre : MMORPG
multiplayer : oui (online)
other versions :
Une nouvelle série animée pour Phantasy Star Online 2
SEGA


Cette seconde série animée se nomme ainsi Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode Oracle et elle va restructurer, adapter les épisodes 1 à 3 du free to play à grand succès.


SEGA-Mag - http://www.sega-mag.com/Phantasy+Star+Online+2+++une+seconde+serie+animee+en+2019-news-11505.htm
    posted the 03/12/2019 at 04:16 PM by gunstarred
