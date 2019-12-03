accueil
name :
Phantasy Star Online 2
platform :
PC
editor :
Sega
developer :
Sega
genre :
MMORPG
multiplayer :
oui (online)
other versions :
Une nouvelle série animée pour Phantasy Star Online 2
SEGA
Cette seconde série animée se nomme ainsi
Phantasy Star Online 2 Episode Oracle
et elle va restructurer, adapter les épisodes 1 à 3 du free to play à grand succès.
SEGA-Mag
-
http://www.sega-mag.com/Phantasy+Star+Online+2+++une+seconde+serie+animee+en+2019-news-11505.htm
