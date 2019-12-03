accueil
profile
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
leblogdeshacka
articles :
2618
visites since opening :
2615240
leblogdeshacka
> blog
La boîte d'Hollow Knight officialisé
La version boite de Hollow Knight officialisé
Comme d'hab, pas de version One
Une édition collector est aussi prévue, mais pas de photo encore
posted the 03/12/2019 at 03:33 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
22
)
giru
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:34 PM
Bien envie de le reprendre sur Switch...
greatteacheroni
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:41 PM
Salut.
Photo du collector :
https://www.fangamer.com/products/hollow-knight-switch-ps4-pc-collectors-edition-game
birmou
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:42 PM
Comme d'hab, pas de version One
Que Microsoft arrêtent d’être cons aussi
Pour le coup ils sont les seuls responsable et vue qu'ils veulent pousser au maximum le démat c'est pas surprenant venant d'eux.
guiguif
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:44 PM
Preparez vous a douiller pour les frais de ports sur ce site
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:45 PM
J'attendais une version boite sur xbox (même si je pourrais prendre la version ps4 mais ça m'intéresse pas) mais tant pis je vais prendre le jeu en démat.
fdestroyer
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:47 PM
Enfin!! Je vais pouvoir découvrir cette pepite du Metroid Vania!
gavad
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:48 PM
Sa fait chère le collector surtout que faut rajouter 21$ pour l'artbook.
guiguif
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:52 PM
(8 dollars sans suivi sinon c'est 43 pour le collector
)
amorphe
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 03:59 PM
Enfin!
kadaj68800
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:04 PM
Si y' des Hollows...il est là Ichigo ?
shinz0
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:24 PM
Prévu sur des sites français ?
guiguif
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:45 PM
shinz0
nop, ça sera vendu que sur ce site (ou Ebay grand max a plus cher) comme pour la version physique d'Undertale
shinz0
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:51 PM
guiguif
Ok merci, j'ai pas encore de Switch mais obligé je le prend
sonilka
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:52 PM
Inclus toutes les langues ? Meme si c'est optionnel vu le genre, ca reste un + d'avoir le jeu en fr.
kinectical
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:52 PM
Ce jeu est tellement magnifique j’espère une annonce Xbox one pour silksong
aros
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:59 PM
kadaj68800
Ichigo, c'est un shinigami, pas un chevalier...
Mais je comprend l'délire
guiguif
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 04:59 PM
sonilka
evidement qu'il era en FR si le FR existe de base dans jeu
losz
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 05:00 PM
guiguif
Il y a le suivi pour 8 dollars je pense, j'ai jamais vu un envois en USPS sans suivi, sur eBay j'ai déjà acheté des trucs en USPS avec 2euro d'envois et j'ai eu quand même le suivi, donc à ce prix il doit forcément y être.
guiguif
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 05:04 PM
losz
effectivement j'avais pas vu quand j'avais prit le Undertale
shinz0
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 05:08 PM
Bon ça y est commandé sur Switch
Bon maintenant soit j’achète une Switch ou soit je crée un compte eBay
archesstat
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 05:14 PM
J'ai bien d'attendre
malroth
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 05:46 PM
Je viens de le commandé en version standard sur switch. Malgré que je le possede en demat (je l'avais chopé 6€)
bold
