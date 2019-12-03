profile
[Trailer] Aladdin #3
Un nouveau trailer pour Aladdin



En attendant le futur en vrac
    posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    gamergunz posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:13 PM
    en vrai ça a l'air pas mal ça a l'air ultra fidèle au dessin animé je comprends pas trop le bad buzz sur ce film
    koji posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:14 PM
    met en vostfe x)

    Sinon j'aime bcp perso mais bon ca va forcement basher
    birmou posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:15 PM
    La VF svp

    gamergunz

    je comprends pas trop le bad buzz sur ce film : Will Smith
    gamergunz posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:16 PM
    birmou je trouve que sur certains plans il passe bien c'est pas une catastrophe non plus après ça reste mon avis.
    thor posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:17 PM
    gamergunz Même s'ils font du 1:1 en fidélité avec l'original, on aura toujours en tête le dessin-animé et le fait que beaucoup de scènes sont très étranges en live action.
    J'ai vu le trailer, c'est effectivement très fidèle (mais Will Smith ça passe pas du tout WTF) mais non, ça match pas pour moi.
    koji posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:18 PM
    Thor a par les scenes avec le genie c'est quoi les scens qui passe pas ?
    Et encore c'est plutot bien fait les scenes avec le genie.
    gamergunz posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:20 PM
    thor oui beaucoup compareront toujours avec l'oeuvre original je comprends.
    perso j'aime bien.
    birmou posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:24 PM
    gamergunz comme le dit thor même en étant 100% fidèle le choix de Will Smith en génie c'est le point qui chagrine le plus (a tord ou a raison) mais bon si c’était pas lui ça serait un autre et d'autres seraient déçus du choix .

    Et au vue du trailer il y aura pas mal de scènes avec le génie en mode "humain" donc faut s'attendre a une nouvelle levée de bouclier dans les semaines à venir.

    Perso moi j'aime bien et je trouve qu'il passe bien en génie.
    amamiya posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:24 PM
    Quitte à pousser jusqu'au bout les clins d'œil, Disney aurait pu reprendre la VF original. Féodor Atkine en Jafar était génial (voix de Docteur House). Jean Reno reprend bien celle de Mufasa.
    amamiya posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:26 PM
    Mais sans le regretté Jean Piat pour faire Scar malheureusement...
    bennj posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:27 PM
    Ca fait tellement faux je trouve... Pas au niveau des SFX mais le tout fait très très étrange.
    kurosama posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:30 PM
    hé bin ça a l'air pas mal,fidel au dessin.Trop peut etre?.
