leblogdeshacka
articles : 2617
2617
visites since opening : 2612206
2612206
leblogdeshacka > blog
> blog
[Trailer] Aladdin #3
Un nouveau trailer pour Aladdin
En attendant le futur en vrac
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:00 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments (12)
12
)
gamergunz
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:13 PM
en vrai ça a l'air pas mal ça a l'air ultra fidèle au dessin animé je comprends pas trop le bad buzz sur ce film
koji
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:14 PM
met en vostfe x)
Sinon j'aime bcp perso mais bon ca va forcement basher
birmou
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:15 PM
La VF svp
gamergunz
je comprends pas trop le bad buzz sur ce film
: Will Smith
gamergunz
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:16 PM
birmou
je trouve que sur certains plans il passe bien c'est pas une catastrophe non plus après ça reste mon avis.
thor
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:17 PM
gamergunz
Même s'ils font du 1:1 en fidélité avec l'original, on aura toujours en tête le dessin-animé et le fait que beaucoup de scènes sont très étranges en live action.
J'ai vu le trailer, c'est effectivement très fidèle (mais Will Smith ça passe pas du tout WTF) mais non, ça match pas pour moi.
koji
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:18 PM
Thor
a par les scenes avec le genie c'est quoi les scens qui passe pas ?
Et encore c'est plutot bien fait les scenes avec le genie.
gamergunz
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:20 PM
thor
oui beaucoup compareront toujours avec l'oeuvre original je comprends.
perso j'aime bien.
birmou
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:24 PM
gamergunz
comme le dit
thor
même en étant 100% fidèle le choix de Will Smith en génie c'est le point qui chagrine le plus (a tord ou a raison) mais bon si c’était pas lui ça serait un autre et d'autres seraient déçus du choix
.
Et au vue du trailer il y aura pas mal de scènes avec le génie en mode "humain" donc faut s'attendre a une nouvelle levée de bouclier dans les semaines à venir.
Perso moi j'aime bien et je trouve qu'il passe bien en génie.
amamiya
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:24 PM
Quitte à pousser jusqu'au bout les clins d'œil, Disney aurait pu reprendre la VF original. Féodor Atkine en Jafar était génial (voix de Docteur House). Jean Reno reprend bien celle de Mufasa.
amamiya
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:26 PM
Mais sans le regretté Jean Piat pour faire Scar malheureusement...
bennj
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:27 PM
Ca fait tellement faux je trouve... Pas au niveau des SFX mais le tout fait très très étrange.
kurosama
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:30 PM
hé bin ça a l'air pas mal,fidel au dessin.Trop peut etre?.
