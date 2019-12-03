profile
shanks
154
Likes
Likers
shanks
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 877
visites since opening : 1850430
shanks > blog
all
Doom Annihilation : prochain film, prochaine merde
Jeux Video




Notez que le personnage principal est donc une femme dont l'IMC est inférieur à un étudiant en L option art moderne.

Et je ne m'attarderais pas davantage sur cela.
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:18 PM by shanks
    comments (16)
    roy001 posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:19 PM
    fan film quoi
    shanks posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:20 PM
    roy001
    terme mal trouvé car un fan ne ferait jamais un truc pareil.
    roy001 posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:21 PM
    shanks ça reste ultra mal tournée mdr c'est dégueulasse.

    Aller niveau DBZ évolution XD
    zekk posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:22 PM
    Ça ne donne vraiment pas envie
    negan posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:23 PM
    Femme en rôle principal pour Doom ? NEXT
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:24 PM
    Je regarderais le film avant de juger dès maintenant
    birmou posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:25 PM
    Ça manque de noirs et de gays
    giru posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:25 PM
    La production semble extrêmement cheap...
    churos45 posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:26 PM
    Ça sortira directement sur NRJ12 je suppose ?
    zoske posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:29 PM
    Chouette téléfilm en tout cas!!
    edarn posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:31 PM
    Un Direct-to-DVD surement.
    linkald posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:44 PM
    C'est surtout la fiche iMDb du réalisateur qui fait peur !
    La panoplie de film de merde
    coopper posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:46 PM
    D'ailleurs la laconique réponse du compte officiel de Doom est extrêmement drôle :
    https://twitter.com/DOOM/status/1105216174973960192?s=19 />
    Sinon on dirait qu'ils vont faire pire le précédent film.
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:02 PM
    Ça va surement être pire que le RE 1 de WS Anderson voir que House of the dead de Uwe.

    Seul point positif le Doom avec Dwayne Johnson va devenir un bon film a côté de celui-là.
    zephon posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:22 PM
    Ce manque de charisme 2.0
    alucard13 posted the 03/12/2019 at 01:31 PM
    la mitraillette fait la moitié de son corp
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre