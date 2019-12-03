accueil
shanks
Jeux Video
Notez que le personnage principal est donc une femme dont l'IMC est inférieur à un étudiant en L option art moderne.
Et je ne m'attarderais pas davantage sur cela.
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/12/2019 at 12:18 PM by shanks
shanks
comments (16)
16
)
roy001
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:19 PM
fan film quoi
shanks
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:20 PM
roy001
terme mal trouvé car un fan ne ferait jamais un truc pareil.
roy001
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:21 PM
shanks
ça reste ultra mal tournée mdr c'est dégueulasse.
Aller niveau DBZ évolution XD
zekk
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:22 PM
Ça ne donne vraiment pas envie
negan
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:23 PM
Femme en rôle principal pour Doom ? NEXT
romgamer6859
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:24 PM
Je regarderais le film avant de juger dès maintenant
birmou
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:25 PM
Ça manque de noirs et de gays
giru
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:25 PM
La production semble extrêmement cheap...
churos45
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:26 PM
Ça sortira directement sur NRJ12 je suppose ?
zoske
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:29 PM
Chouette téléfilm en tout cas!!
edarn
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:31 PM
Un Direct-to-DVD surement.
linkald
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:44 PM
C'est surtout la fiche iMDb du réalisateur qui fait peur !
La panoplie de film de merde
coopper
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 12:46 PM
D'ailleurs la laconique réponse du compte officiel de Doom est extrêmement drôle :
https://twitter.com/DOOM/status/1105216174973960192?s=19
/>
Sinon on dirait qu'ils vont faire pire le précédent film.
hijikatamayora13
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:02 PM
Ça va surement être pire que le RE 1 de WS Anderson voir que House of the dead de Uwe.
Seul point positif le Doom avec Dwayne Johnson va devenir un bon film a côté de celui-là.
zephon
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:22 PM
Ce manque de charisme 2.0
alucard13
posted
the 03/12/2019 at 01:31 PM
la mitraillette fait la moitié de son corp
