NIS America
NIS America
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry > blog
NIS America Showcase 2019 live stream
    posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:03 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (12)
    edarn posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:09 PM
    Quels jeux est-ce qu'ils vont encore censurer cette fois-ci?
    zekk posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:11 PM
    c'est à quelle heure?
    plbs posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:11 PM
    quelle heure ?
    plbs posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:12 PM
    zekk 17h apparemment
    zekk posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:16 PM
    plbs merci
    nyseko posted the 03/11/2019 at 03:26 PM
    The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel 1-3 sur Nintendo Switch ?
    artornass posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:09 PM
    J'espere qu'ils annonceront Disgaea 6 bientôt.
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:11 PM
    rien de neuf pour l'instant :/
    zekk posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:17 PM
    fiveagainstone c'est d'un chiant pour le moment !
    nyseko posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:27 PM
    RPG MAKER MV !!!!

    En fait non, osef.
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:38 PM
    enfin un truc cool!
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/11/2019 at 04:39 PM
    sur vita
