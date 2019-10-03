accueil
Muramasa
profile
shincloud
articles : 2977
2977
visites since opening : 3774979
3774979
shincloud
> blog
Sonic le film : Tails confirmé
tags :
14
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/10/2019 at 10:14 PM by shincloud
shincloud
comments (
36
)
lordguyver
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:15 PM
Avant même de cliquer sur l'article je savais ce que j'allais voir
kuroni
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:16 PM
Pareil.
Je crois qu elle a fait le tour, cette image.
spontexes
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:17 PM
roy001
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:20 PM
zekk
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:22 PM
prévisible
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:23 PM
gantzeur
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:25 PM
la tronche
kinectical
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:27 PM
Jerry comme un porc
stefanpsp
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:30 PM
God
guiguif
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:33 PM
negan
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:33 PM
gantzeur
Il me fume le pauvre
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:37 PM
J'ai cru voir que c'était un Fake
kurosu
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:38 PM
mad1
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:45 PM
Putain! J'en ai une plus drôle. Avant ce post, j'ai toujours cru que Tails était un écureuil 0.o
kira93
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:46 PM
C est pas possible
gantzeur
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:47 PM
negan
c'est écrit " tuez moi " sur son visage !
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:47 PM
kira93
cb
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:48 PM
Énorme
rendan
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:48 PM
N'importe quoi
negan
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:49 PM
gantzeur
sora78
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 10:54 PM
lordguyver
pareil
amario
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:01 PM
kamina
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:02 PM
ritalix
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:04 PM
mais
kira93
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:05 PM
minbox
J y ai cru Putain
eduardos
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:09 PM
zabuza
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:10 PM
Oh putain énorme
akinen
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:10 PM
testament
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:13 PM
Déjà vu et toujours drôle.
Eldren
thorim
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:14 PM
attendez de voir Knukkles
testament
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:15 PM
Shindo
drockspace
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:18 PM
La gueule du renard écrasé sur le bord de la route
minbox
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:28 PM
kira93
t'imagine le truc ?
temporell
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:30 PM
j'aurais bien aimer que ça soit vrai, histoire que le film soit en réalité un truc débile complètement assumer, mais le film est sérieux je croit :/
giusnake
posted
the 03/10/2019 at 11:50 PM
J'ai mal au joues
octobar
posted
the 03/11/2019 at 12:11 AM
shindo
