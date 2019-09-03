profile
Crackdown 3
name : Crackdown 3
platform : Xbox One
editor : Microsoft
developer : N.C
genre : action
other versions : PC
jeanouillz
Crackdowngrade 3, 5 ans d'attente pour ça
Crowbat - https://youtu.be/rwA2OaVsbts
    posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:29 PM by jeanouillz
    comments
    diablo posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:31 PM
    pourtant il est bien meilleur que Crackdown j'ai pris 100x plus de plaisir sur le 3
    whiteweedow25 posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:32 PM
    Pourtant les pro-m de gamekyo ont l'air de kiffer le jeu
    Le 1 lui refait le fion à cet étron fumant !
    fiveagainstone posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:33 PM
    Ok c'est un défouloir, mais j'ai jamais compris comment on pouvait être content de cette licence.
    MS peut proposer tellement mieux à la place.
    racsnk posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:37 PM
    Une énorme merde.
    xslayer750 posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:38 PM
    diablo T'es pas une référence question bon goût aussi..
    oenomaus posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:50 PM
    D'un autre côté, c'est pas comme si on ne le savait pas et qu'il y avait déjà une multitude de post à son sujet

    A un moment donné faut passer à autre chose
    hyoga57 posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:50 PM
    racsnk Je pense qu'on peut le renommer Crackdaube...
