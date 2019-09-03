accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ajouter un titre
profile
27
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
aiolia081
,
escobar
,
voxen
,
nobleswan
,
link49
,
ashern
,
liquidus
,
toucko
,
chester
,
lacasadenico
,
diablass59
,
hado78
,
spawnini
,
leblogdeshacka
,
gallagher
,
lefumier
,
fortep
,
nduvel
,
kirianu
,
minx
,
kurosama
,
cajp45
,
kamikaze1985
,
diablo
,
darkfoxx
,
makotoniijima
,
victornewman
name :
Crackdown 3
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Microsoft
developer :
N.C
genre :
action
other versions :
PC
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
86
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
sephiroth07
,
wanda
,
grozourson
,
strifedcloud
,
sauronsg
,
docteurdeggman
,
minx
,
rosewood
,
sebthemajin
,
klepapangue
,
hipou
,
tvirus
,
shincloud
,
000000000000000000
,
hipooooooooooooo
,
kyonima
,
kenren
,
shanks
,
linkstar
,
viveff
,
calishnikov
,
yassmii
,
famimax
,
hipo
,
shinz0
,
ellie
,
goldmen33
,
jackiechan
,
kikibearentongues
,
choupiloutre
,
pillsofdeath
,
loudiyi
,
cuthbert
,
korou
,
nayth57
,
giusnake
,
fullbuster
,
svr
,
milo42
,
chronokami
,
smartcrush
,
keka
,
orikalch
,
heracles
,
asus
,
ootaniisensei
,
jf17
,
link49
,
ykarin
,
kisukesan
,
zabuza
,
arngrim
,
drakeramore
,
x1x2
,
momotaros
,
foxstep
,
blackbox
,
nicolasgourry
,
mrchocolatine
,
ocyn
,
link80
,
binou87
,
gat
,
leonr4
,
eruroraito7
,
lordguyver
,
sorasaiku
,
fortep
,
seriously
,
neckbreaker71
,
shiroyashagin
,
musicforlife
,
redmi31
,
gantzeur
,
shambala93
,
carapuce
,
sphinx
,
victornewman
,
nindo64
,
jojoplay4
,
kurosama
,
raph64
,
blackninja
,
receiversms
,
zelda59279
,
beks1080
jeanouillz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
303
visites since opening :
413197
jeanouillz
> blog
Crackdowngrade 3, 5 ans d'attente pour ça
Crowbat
-
https://youtu.be/rwA2OaVsbts
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/09/2019 at 07:29 PM by
jeanouillz
comments (
7
)
diablo
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:31 PM
pourtant il est bien meilleur que Crackdown j'ai pris 100x plus de plaisir sur le 3
whiteweedow25
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:32 PM
Pourtant les pro-m de gamekyo ont l'air de kiffer le jeu
Le 1 lui refait le fion à cet étron fumant !
fiveagainstone
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:33 PM
Ok c'est un défouloir, mais j'ai jamais compris comment on pouvait être content de cette licence.
MS peut proposer tellement mieux à la place.
racsnk
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:37 PM
Une énorme merde.
xslayer750
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:38 PM
diablo
T'es pas une référence question bon goût aussi..
oenomaus
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:50 PM
D'un autre côté, c'est pas comme si on ne le savait pas et qu'il y avait déjà une multitude de post à son sujet
A un moment donné faut passer à autre chose
hyoga57
posted
the 03/09/2019 at 07:50 PM
racsnk
Je pense qu'on peut le renommer Crackdaube...
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Le 1 lui refait le fion à cet étron fumant !
MS peut proposer tellement mieux à la place.
A un moment donné faut passer à autre chose