Jeux Vidéo
251
Likes
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Rétro Xbox One : Crackdown 2 et gratuit !
Crackdown 2 est rétrocompatible en cette nuit (horaire unique) et il est gratuit !
    posted the 03/09/2019 at 03:57 AM by tuni
    comments (4)
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2019 at 04:31 AM
    Je suis un des rares à avoir bien aimer crackdown 2 lol
    op4 posted the 03/09/2019 at 05:27 AM
    kinectical non moi aussi j ai aime. Je le trouve meilleur que le 1er
    kinectical posted the 03/09/2019 at 05:31 AM
    op4 même ressenti petite question je peut pas télécharger tout de suite mais le jeu a-t-il un patch 4K?
