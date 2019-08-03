accueil
name :
Super Mario Odyssey
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
european release date :
10/27/2017
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
leblogdeshacka
articles : 2612
2612
visites since opening : 2604626
2604626
leblogdeshacka
> blog
[F4F] Une magnifique statue Mario & Yoshi
F4F annonce une magnifique statue de Mario & Yoshi
Il y a trois versions différentes de la figurine
https://www.first4figures.com/groups/super-mario-mario-and-yoshi.html
tags :
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/08/2019 at 06:53 PM by leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
comments ( 5 )
5
)
jeanouillz
posted
the 03/08/2019 at 06:57 PM
Parfait pour les happy meal
macbeal
posted
the 03/08/2019 at 07:08 PM
Le gros problème avec eux c'est les frais de port à rajouter au prix affiché
dude85
posted
the 03/08/2019 at 07:25 PM
Je trouve que comparé à tout ce qui se fait partout, c'est cher pour un truc pas extraordinaire ^^' à ça en plus il faut rajouter des frais de port hallucinants...
itersky
posted
the 03/08/2019 at 07:50 PM
Vraiment pas mal, je la prendrai en double comme toute mes F4F, une pour exposer et l'autre que je n'ouvrirai pas et qui payera la premiere dans quelques années
kidicarus
posted
the 03/08/2019 at 08:03 PM
Vous savez que vous avez que des magasins les vende.
