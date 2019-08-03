profile
Super Mario Odyssey
name : Super Mario Odyssey
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
european release date : 10/27/2017
leblogdeshacka
leblogdeshacka
[F4F] Une magnifique statue Mario & Yoshi
F4F annonce une magnifique statue de Mario & Yoshi



Il y a trois versions différentes de la figurine








https://www.first4figures.com/groups/super-mario-mario-and-yoshi.html
    posted the 03/08/2019 at 06:53 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (5)
    jeanouillz posted the 03/08/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Parfait pour les happy meal
    macbeal posted the 03/08/2019 at 07:08 PM
    Le gros problème avec eux c'est les frais de port à rajouter au prix affiché
    dude85 posted the 03/08/2019 at 07:25 PM
    Je trouve que comparé à tout ce qui se fait partout, c'est cher pour un truc pas extraordinaire ^^' à ça en plus il faut rajouter des frais de port hallucinants...
    itersky posted the 03/08/2019 at 07:50 PM
    Vraiment pas mal, je la prendrai en double comme toute mes F4F, une pour exposer et l'autre que je n'ouvrirai pas et qui payera la premiere dans quelques années
    kidicarus posted the 03/08/2019 at 08:03 PM
    Vous savez que vous avez que des magasins les vende.
