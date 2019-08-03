profile
Enfin le remake qu'on attendait


    posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:33 PM by shincloud
    comments (10)
    kira93 posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:35 PM
    Le désigne est pas commun .
    gavad posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:38 PM
    Il a 4 vies de trop .
    raioh posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:49 PM
    Je capte pas pourquoi ils ont pas juste recup le design de base sérieux
    marchand2sable posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:50 PM
    J'adore la tronche de Sonic
    kira93 posted the 03/08/2019 at 02:52 PM
    raioh

    Plus réaliste d après les producteurs ...
    octobar posted the 03/08/2019 at 03:08 PM
    cette gueule de iench sérieux
    foxstep posted the 03/08/2019 at 03:18 PM
    On dirais un Mod moche fait par un hater de la licence...
    gamesebde3 posted the 03/08/2019 at 03:22 PM
    Ça doit être fait par un "designer" de dragon ball évolution.
    zakovu posted the 03/08/2019 at 03:25 PM
    Trop beau j'en veux !
    iglooo posted the 03/08/2019 at 03:35 PM
    shindo meurt intérieurement chaque fois que tu exposes cette photo
