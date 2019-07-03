profile
shincloud
201
Likes
Likers
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2971
visites since opening : 3763680
shincloud > blog
Cette musique qui respire la nostalgie


Bonus

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/07/2019 at 08:12 PM by shincloud
    comments (1)
    melkaba posted the 03/07/2019 at 08:21 PM
    Haaa Soul Edge. Je me souviens encore la première fois que j'y ai joué. J'étais entrain de doser FFT chez un pote avec ma console et il l'a lancé à côté sur sa PSX, J'ai débranché mon pad direct et on a joué toute l'aprem ! J'ai finalement abandonné ma map pour la reprendre le lendemain.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre