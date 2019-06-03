profile
Mortal Kombat 11: Trailer Cassie Cage
Trailer Cassie Cage dans Mortal Kombat 11

Foxstep
    tags : trailer mortal kombat 11 cassie cage
    posted the 03/06/2019 at 09:17 PM by foxstep
    comments
    octobar posted the 03/06/2019 at 09:21 PM
    ils ont fait du super taff quand même pour redonner un peu de sens à la recette Mortal Kombat tout en modernisant le tout, normal pour une licence qui reste hyper populaire aux U.S.
    trodark posted the 03/06/2019 at 09:25 PM
    Le retour du roi
    lordguyver posted the 03/06/2019 at 09:44 PM
    Le coup dans les roustons au putain ce jeu il est gore j'adore

    Kano K.O ouch
