[img][/img]
profile
armando
12
Likes
Likers
armando
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 123
visites since opening : 173503
armando > blog
Quand Luke Perry recevait un prix de la part du club dorothée
En mai 1995, l'acteur était dans le Club Dorothée pour recevoir le Club d’argent pour la meilleure série Beverly Hills. Retour en image sur cette rencontre grâce à club dorothée

    tags :
    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:39 PM by armando
    comments (8)
    birmou posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:47 PM
    Dorothée
    zabuza posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:50 PM
    Bizarre que personne n en parle de lui dans Uncharted 4.

    Le frère sorti de nul part
    nobleswan posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:50 PM
    C’était vraiment un bonne acteur, déçu qu'il soit mort. J'aimais bien son rôle dans Riverdale aussi.
    edgar posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:51 PM
    Oh putain comment ça fait bizarre !
    spawnini posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:54 PM
    nobleswan surtout qu'il sera dans le prochain Tarantino aussi
    shao posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:54 PM
    Je m'en rappelle en plus.
    kageyama posted the 03/06/2019 at 12:54 PM
    il était beau gosse étant jeune..
    whiteweedow25 posted the 03/06/2019 at 01:37 PM
    J'aimais bien son rôle dans le cinquième élément perso : "Aziz , lumière !"
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre