[HS] Au revoir Dylan :(
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:18 PM by
fandenutella
comments (
13
)
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:19 PM
Putain
shinz0
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:21 PM
R.I.P.
Une partie de mon enfance s'en va et aussi dégoûté pour la série Riverdale
akinen
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:23 PM
On peut préciser genre en 1 phrase pour ceux qui vivent pas sur les réseaux sociaux.
Luke perry est mort, il a fait ci ça etc. Y’a quoi dans l’frigo, mouais nan j’connais pas et tout
guiguif
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:27 PM
C'est la journee des deces :/
tizoc
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:29 PM
La vache!!! mais il avait quel age?
nicolasgourry
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:30 PM
tizoc
52 ans, c'est suite à un AVC.
shinz0
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
tizoc
52 ans
kidicarus
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
tizoc
52 ans, bon il n'a pas survécu à un avc
lordguyver
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
tizoc
52 ans
akinen
J'avoue que l'article pourrait être mieux construit.
nature
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:39 PM
chui dégouté, j'adorai cet acteur
famimax
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:48 PM
Un grand joueur de tennis, RIP
kefkapalazzo
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:57 PM
Cool, je vais pouvoir tenter ma chance avec Brenda
lark78
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
Tristesse. Une partie de mon adolescence
