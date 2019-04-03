profile
[HS] Au revoir Dylan :(





    posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:18 PM by fandenutella
    comments (13)
    leblogdeshacka posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Putain
    shinz0 posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:21 PM
    R.I.P.

    Une partie de mon enfance s'en va et aussi dégoûté pour la série Riverdale
    akinen posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:23 PM
    On peut préciser genre en 1 phrase pour ceux qui vivent pas sur les réseaux sociaux.

    Luke perry est mort, il a fait ci ça etc. Y’a quoi dans l’frigo, mouais nan j’connais pas et tout
    guiguif posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:27 PM
    C'est la journee des deces :/
    tizoc posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:29 PM
    La vache!!! mais il avait quel age?
    nicolasgourry posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:30 PM
    tizoc 52 ans, c'est suite à un AVC.
    shinz0 posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
    tizoc 52 ans
    kidicarus posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
    tizoc 52 ans, bon il n'a pas survécu à un avc
    lordguyver posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:31 PM
    tizoc 52 ans

    akinen J'avoue que l'article pourrait être mieux construit.
    nature posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:39 PM
    chui dégouté, j'adorai cet acteur
    famimax posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:48 PM
    Un grand joueur de tennis, RIP
    kefkapalazzo posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:57 PM
    Cool, je vais pouvoir tenter ma chance avec Brenda
    lark78 posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Tristesse. Une partie de mon adolescence
