Muramasa
profile
201
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
shincloud
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2967
visites since opening :
3757146
shincloud
> blog
Une excellent reportage sur RE2/DMC5
Sous titré en FR
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:36 PM by
shincloud
comments (
3
)
biboys
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 05:49 PM
Merci du partage je regarde ça ce soir
neokogami
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:05 PM
Je vien de finir de le regarder, c'est de la bombe, matter le !!!!
victorsagat
posted
the 03/04/2019 at 06:25 PM
Toco Toco ça tue. Y’a des épisodes sur Akiman Shigenori Soejima Yoko Taro Fuudo etc, allez faire un tour sur la chaine c’est stylé
