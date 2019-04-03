profile
Une excellent reportage sur RE2/DMC5
Sous titré en FR

    biboys posted the 03/04/2019 at 05:49 PM
    Merci du partage je regarde ça ce soir
    neokogami posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:05 PM
    Je vien de finir de le regarder, c'est de la bombe, matter le !!!!
    victorsagat posted the 03/04/2019 at 06:25 PM
    Toco Toco ça tue. Y’a des épisodes sur Akiman Shigenori Soejima Yoko Taro Fuudo etc, allez faire un tour sur la chaine c’est stylé
