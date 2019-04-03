profile
The Walking Dead : Saison 4
The Walking Dead : Saison 4
platform : Xbox One
editor : Telltale Games
developer : Telltale Games
genre : Narration
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
Une édition limitée pour TWD
SkyBound sortira au mois de Juillet une édition limitée pour la dernière saison de TWD



A l'intérieur de cette édition, nous retrouverons :

-Le jeu
-Une petite figurine de 4"
-Un pin's

Le tout pour 69.99€
https://store.skybound.com/collections/new/products/telltales-the-walking-dead-season-4-collectors-edition
    posted the 03/04/2019 at 03:42 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (1)
    romgamer6859 posted the 03/04/2019 at 03:44 PM
    Arf, déjà acheté en démat.
    C'est trop long à chaque fois pour la version boite.
