Qui s'en souvient ?
1999 :



et bien sachez qu'il y a eu un remaster du clip, un peu différent, mais l'idée est toujours la, je l'aime bien perso (20ans déjà)

    posted the 03/04/2019 at 07:58 AM by shincloud
    comments (7)
    kiryukazuma posted the 03/04/2019 at 08:19 AM
    Ah c'est cool ! Ils ont refait le clip !
    zevoodoo posted the 03/04/2019 at 08:20 AM
    Mais ouaaai ! J'écoute encore de temps en temps leur 2 morceaux les plus connus Freestyler et "B boy fly girl". Assez pêchu pour le sport
    jeanouillz posted the 03/04/2019 at 08:26 AM
    J'ai cru que c'était Tokyo Hotel en voyant la vignette (je vais me faire descendre)
    mad1 posted the 03/04/2019 at 08:28 AM
    J'adorais cette chanson mais j'ose pas regarder le remake.
    giru posted the 03/04/2019 at 08:53 AM
    Ils ont transformé le mec en meuf
    shincloud posted the 03/04/2019 at 09:16 AM
    giru C'est pas du hasard a mon avis
    octobar posted the 03/04/2019 at 09:21 AM
    nul
