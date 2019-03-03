Les légendes ne meurent jamais
amassous > blog
Dragon Ball Z le TV Special de Bardock en HD(Animax)
Il est trouvable sur internet

LE REMASTER

L'ORIGINAL
Fuck le demat.
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:16 PM by amassous
    comments (12)
    testament posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:27 PM
    Le téléfilm ou l'OAV ?
    amassous posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:29 PM
    testament Le TV Special
    shinz0 posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:34 PM
    Téléfilm rebooté dans le nouveau film Broly
    testament posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:34 PM
    amassous Ah, l'OAV s'appelle "Episode of Bardock", du coup en voyant ton titre et l'image ça m'a perturbé.
    amassous posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:45 PM
    testament ahhhh pardon
    cubia posted the 03/03/2019 at 05:50 PM
    S'ils appliquent la même remasterisation sur toute la série DBZ pour le coffret collector prévu pour les 30 ans de la série, ce serait génial
    amassous posted the 03/03/2019 at 06:16 PM
    cubia Jviens de voir l'episode jveut la serie comme ca
    alexharris59 posted the 03/03/2019 at 07:03 PM
    amassous La version que tu as récupéré c'est une version 720p avec le logo Animax en bas à droite ?
    smashfan posted the 03/03/2019 at 07:05 PM
    Ca demonte !
    amassous posted the 03/03/2019 at 07:19 PM
    alexharris59 Exact
    smashfan magnifique oui
    dai posted the 03/03/2019 at 07:20 PM
    Amassous Le film était en 4:3 ou 16:9 ?
    amassous posted the 03/03/2019 at 07:22 PM
    dai Format original 4:3
